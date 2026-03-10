A “71-year-old angry young man” launches the first non-profit agency to target the senior market

Cause, not cash, the driving force for Your Gray Marketing

The best way to end ageism is to prove the value of older consumers” — Marcelo Salup

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “At 71 I thought I’d be retired” says Marcelo Salup, CEO of Your Gray Matters , “but being so against ageism , it riled me to see how advertisers treated people over 55. Most advertisers portray older people either as frail or as non-existent”Marcelo came up with two concepts: First, the way to fight ageism is to show the value of older consumers. And the way to show their value is for marketers to realize what a powerful group they are. Second, a non-profit agency to help advertisers address the senior market.“ A huge surprise: Households headed by people over 55 have 73% of the wealth of the US” says Marcelo, “moreover, the participation in the workforce of people over 55 has increased from 16% in 2004 to 23% in 2024.” Older people have more wealth and continue working, so they have more money.Before launching Your Gray Marketing , Marcelo undertook a deep dive into how people think and buy. When combined with the hundreds of older people he’s spoken to on the production of his podcast “One Take: Because Life has No Rehearsal”, it gives Your Gray Marketing a huge advantage over others.“We’re data-based”, says Marcelo, “and part of what we do, we will undertake real quantitative research, free, to figure out where an advertiser’s product is and how to position it better”.“The population of the US is getting older, more of us are choosing to remain in the workforce”, concludes Marcelo, “many already realize that the older population is a superb market, now they need to understand how to address them more effectively.”

