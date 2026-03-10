Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, Standard Chartered PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Ltd, New York Branch, New York, New York

Written Agreement dated November 4, 2021 (PDF)

Terminated February 27, 2026

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. New York Branch, New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated January 16, 2024 (PDF)

Terminated February 26, 2026

Standard Chartered PLC, London, United Kingdom, Standard Chartered Bank, London, United Kingdom, and Standard Chartered Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated December 10, 2012 (PDF)

Terminated February 26, 2026

Standard Chartered PLC, London, United Kingdom, Standard Chartered Bank, London, United Kingdom, and Standard Chartered Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated April 8, 2019 (PDF)

Terminated February 26, 2026

