Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, Standard Chartered PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank
March 10, 2026
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Ltd, New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated November 4, 2021 (PDF)
Terminated February 27, 2026
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated January 16, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2026
Standard Chartered PLC, London, United Kingdom, Standard Chartered Bank, London, United Kingdom, and Standard Chartered Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated December 10, 2012 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2026
Standard Chartered PLC, London, United Kingdom, Standard Chartered Bank, London, United Kingdom, and Standard Chartered Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated April 8, 2019 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2026
