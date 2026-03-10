Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, Standard Chartered PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank

March 10, 2026

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, Standard Chartered PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Ltd, New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated November 4, 2021 (PDF)
Terminated February 27, 2026

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated January 16, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2026

Standard Chartered PLC, London, United Kingdom, Standard Chartered Bank, London, United Kingdom, and Standard Chartered Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated December 10, 2012 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2026

Standard Chartered PLC, London, United Kingdom, Standard Chartered Bank, London, United Kingdom, and Standard Chartered Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated April 8, 2019 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, Standard Chartered PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.