Dominique Wilkins Launches High-Performance Sports Flooring System

Dominique Wilkins, President of CBA Sports

Dominique Wilkins partners with CBA Sports on sports flooring system for elite and community facilities

I wanted young athletes to have the opportunity to play on the same high-performance floor they might never otherwise experience...Every kid deserves access to the same level of training environment.” — Dominique Wilkins

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dominique Wilkins , NBA Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most dominant players in league history, is now the first NBA player to introduce his own high-performance sports flooring system. Designed for use from professional arenas to recreation centers, the system offers multiple performance levels tailored to specific facility needs and budgets.“Nique and I designed the original system several years ago,” said Jamie Sartin, CEO of CBA Sports. “Our goal was to deliver the same performance standards we install for NBA and Division I facilities, but at a price point accessible to Boys & Girls Clubs, Parks and Recreation departments, and church facilities.”“I wanted young athletes to have the opportunity to play on the same high-performance floor they might never otherwise experience,” said Wilkins, President of CBA Sports. “There is a growing disparity in sports due to economic factors. Every kid deserves access to the same level of training environment.”Aacer Flooring has further enhanced the original design with installation and performance improvements.“We maintained the same full-floor shock absorption system CBA established, while improving the subfloor with fully integrated panels for faster installation,” said Jeremy Baseman, Vice President of Aacer Flooring. “We also introduced two additional systems that exceed the performance of the original design. The Series 3 system is PUR Certified, meeting or exceeding the highest MFMA testing standards for athletic flooring.”For more information, contact Aacer Flooring at 715-582-1181 / 877-582-1181or CBA Sports at 770-797-9990 or info@cbasports.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.