Journey.ai Expands Secure End-to-End Automation in Zoom Virtual Agent with Payments, Authentication, Forms, & Signatures

Available Now, Journey.ai Enables Sensitive and Regulated Workflows to Be Resolved Inside Zoom Virtual Agent Without Exposing Raw Data to AI Systems

By integrating Journey.ai into Zoom Virtual Agent, we’re helping customers extend automation into high-value interactions while maintaining oversight and governance.” — Chris Morrissey

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey. ai today announced the availability of Journey.ai Payments , Journey Authentication, Journey Forms, and Journey Signatures within Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA). The integration enables enterprises to automate customer interactions involving payments, identity verification, eforms, and legally binding digital agreements inside AI-driven workflows.Available now as tools in Zoom Virtual Agent’s Flow Builder for Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center, Journey.ai’s applications allow organizations to extend end-to-end automation to workflows involving sensitive, regulated, or complex data — while architecturally isolating that data from the AI environment.Advancing End-to-End Customer ResolutionZoom Virtual Agent is designed to deliver end-to-end customer resolution by orchestrating workflows across systems and channels. Today, most businesses still approach customer interactions with a bifurcated worldview:- Use cases that are eligible for full automation- Use cases that require human agentsThe most common reasons for human-agent escalation are data privacy concerns and workflow complexity.Across the industry, enterprises are moving quickly with AI, but many remain cautious about how sensitive information is handled in automated workflows — particularly when those workflows involve regulated data, strict governance requirements, or heightened consumer expectations around privacy and security. Public reporting and research continue to cite privacy, security, and regulatory concerns among the key factors slowing or constraining broader generative and agentic AI adoption.Journey.ai addresses this challenge through architectural separation using their patented Zero Knowledge Network architecture. Rather than relying on AI systems to detect and redact sensitive information after it has been exposed, Journey.ai is designed to keep raw sensitive details outside the AI environment and return only the outputs needed to complete the workflow.This model helps organizations expand end-to-end automation into higher-value interactions while supporting privacy-by-design approaches aligned with requirements and expectations across frameworks and regulations such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA.Enabling Sensitive and Complex Workflows in AI ConversationsWith Journey.ai integrated into Zoom Virtual Agent:- Journey Payments supports voice and digital credit card and ACH transactions. Raw payment data is captured and processed within Journey.ai’s secure environment, and Zoom receives only tokenized confirmation data — keeping Zoom Virtual Agent de-scoped from PCI DSS v4.0.1 scope for payment data.- Journey Authentication enables authentication using passkeys (e.g., Face ID, Touch ID) and OTP (One Time Passcodes), supporting passwordless and step-up authentication flows without exposing sensitive credentials to AI systems.- Journey Forms supports structured data collection inside automated interactions, including regulated and sensitive information such as PII, PHI, and PFI.- Journey Signatures enables legally binding electronic agreements to be executed during automated conversations.Together, these capabilities extend end-to-end automation into workflows that have historically required agent involvement due to privacy, governance, or complexity considerations — across industries including healthcare, retail, financial services, telecommunications, utilities, and SLED.Executive Perspectives“Zoom Virtual Agent is designed to deliver true end-to-end customer resolution by taking action across systems — not just responding to inquiries,” said Ram Rajagopalan, Head of Product – CX AI at Zoom. “By integrating Journey.ai’s secure capabilities directly into Flow Builder, customers can automate a broader range of high-value interactions within AI-driven experiences, including payments, authentication, and digital agreements.”“For many organizations, the challenge isn’t simply building automation — it’s applying it responsibly to more complex customer journeys,” said Chris Morrissey, GM and Global Head of CX Sales & GTM at Zoom. “By integrating Journey.ai into Zoom Virtual Agent, we’re helping customers extend automation into high-value interactions while maintaining oversight and governance. That’s an important step toward expanding resolution across more of the customer journey without compromising trust or control.”“In most contact centers, use cases fall into two categories: those eligible for automation and those that are not,” said Alex Shockley, President and Co-Founder of Journey.ai. “The dividing line is often the sensitivity or complexity of the data involved. Our approach keeps regulated data outside the AI environment, enabling secure orchestration without exposing raw details. That model allows organizations to expand end-to-end automation responsibly without compromising privacy expectations or regulatory obligations.”Globally AvailableJourney Payments, Journey Authentication, Journey Forms, and Journey Signatures are globally available today for organizations using Zoom Virtual Agent with Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center. For more information, visit www.journey.ai/ai

