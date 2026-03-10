OS PETRO Inc. and KAFRA CORE OIL TRADING FZCO Signs Joint Venture Agreement

Welcome to OS Petro Welcome to Kafra Johannesburg Office We Trade Oil and Gas Products Michael Joseph Sutton

Strategic Partnership to Source and Trade Bonny Light Crude Oil and Refined Petroleum Products, Leveraging Ghana’s Ports and Expanding Access Across Africa.

The global demand for oil and gas products steered OS Petro and Kafra Core Oil into signing this joint venture agreement.” — Mr. Stephen Barton

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OS PETRO Inc. (“OS PETRO”) and KAFRA CORE OIL TRADING FZCO (“KAFRA”) are pleased to announce the signing of a joint venture agreement to engage in the sourcing and trading of Nigerian Bonny Light Crude Oil (BLCO) and refined petroleum products. This landmark partnership brings together two industry leaders aiming to meet the growing global demand for premium crude oil, while leveraging Ghana’s strategic role as a gateway to the West African markets access to Crude Oil.Joint Venture Agreement: Purpose and Scope:The agreement outlines a collaborative framework for sourcing, marketing, and trading Bonny Light Crude Oil and refined petroleum products. OS PETRO and KAFRA will combine their expertise, resources, and networks to deliver reliable supplies to buyers worldwide. The partnership will focus on maximizing operational efficiency, ensuring quality standards, and expanding access to key markets.Statement from OS PETRO Co-Founder and President:Mr. Michael Joseph Sutton, President of OS PETRO, commented: “We are thrilled to embark on this joint venture with KAFRA CORE OIL TRADING FZCO. This partnership marks a significant milestone for OS PETRO, not only in strengthening our global footprint but also in securing valuable financial returns for our stakeholders. By working together, we are poised to deliver exceptional value to buyers and investors, while contributing to the growth of the oil and gas sector across West Africa.”Global Demand for Nigerian Bonny Light Crude Oil:Nigerian Bonny Light Crude Oil is renowned for its low sulfur content, making it highly sought after by refiners worldwide. With rising global energy needs and a focus on cleaner fuels, the demand for BLCO continues to surge. Recent industry data indicates that West Africa exports over 1.5 million barrels per day of crude oil, with Bonny Light accounting for a major portion. The partnership aims to capture this opportunity, providing consistent supply channels to international buyers.Ghana’s Strategic Role and Port Infrastructure:Ghana’s geographic location and advanced port infrastructure make it an ideal hub for the joint venture’s operations. The port of Tema offers efficient logistics, deep-water access, and streamlined customs procedures, facilitating the movement of crude oil and refined products. By leveraging Ghana’s strategic advantages, OS PETRO and KAFRA will ensure timely deliveries and expand their reach across West Africa and beyond to protect off takers looking to buy crude oil from the region.Statement from KAFRA Founder, CEO & Managing Director:Mr. Jose Mateo Eguiguren, CEO & Managing Director of KAFRA, stated: “Kafra Core Oil Trading is proud to formalize this joint venture with OS Petro Inc. Our combined capabilities in crude oil sourcing, trade finance structuring, and exit execution to qualified international off-takers position this partnership to deliver institutional-grade trading operations for Bonny Light Crude Oil. We look forward to building a transparent, compliance-driven platform that serves the interests of all stakeholders and contributes meaningfully to West Africa’s energy trade infrastructure.”Market Statistics and Buyer Access:According to recent market studies, global demand for Bonny Light Crude Oil has grown by over 10% in the past year, with major importers located in North America, Europe, and Asia. The new joint venture will provide unparalleled access to buyers from West Africa, ensuring a steady supply of premium crude oil and refined products. By capitalizing on established relationships and leveraging Ghana’s ports, OS PETRO and KAFRA will offer efficient, reliable solutions to meet the needs of a dynamic marketplace.Conclusion and Future Outlook:This strategic partnership between OS PETRO and KAFRA CORE OIL TRADING FZCO represents a transformative step in the oil trading industry. By focusing on Bonny Light Crude Oil and refined petroleum products, and utilizing Ghana’s ports as a gateway, the collaboration is set to deliver substantial benefits to stakeholders, buyers, and the broader West African market. Both companies look forward to a prosperous future, marked by innovation, growth, and global impact.

