Brenda Maher, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NE, NY & Hudson Valley, named 2026 RISMedia Luminary

WALLINGFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England, New York & Hudson Valley Properties announced that President Brenda Maher has been named a 2026 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in the Luminary category, recognizing her leadership, innovation and meaningful contributions to the real estate industry.Maher stepped into the role of president in 2025, overseeing more than 2,000 agents across 45 branch offices during a pivotal leadership transition. She immediately prioritized a people-first culture, launching a companywide Year of Community initiative designed to strengthen agent engagement, retention and core values across the organization.Under her leadership, the company implemented both cultural and operational improvements, including targeted changes in underperforming offices to restore confidence and productivity. She also focused on strengthening essential services, driving significant increases in capture rates with Prosperity Home Mortgage and HomeServices Insurance, while expanding leadership roles to sharpen recruiting efforts and profitability.Maher further supported agents with critical training resources to navigate the post-settlement environment, reframing industry changes as opportunities for greater professionalism and client value.Beyond her company, Maher also made an industry-wide impact through her role as a Board Director for SmartMLS, where she helped advance a historic policy change removing the Realtorstatus requirement for MLS membership.“From mentoring agents and developing leaders to influencing industry-wide policies that expand opportunities, knowing my work makes a meaningful difference has been deeply fulfilling,” said Maher. “I’m honored by this recognition, which reflects our company’s people-first culture, strong operational focus and ongoing commitment to strengthening both our brokerage and the broader industry.”RISMedia’s annual Real Estate Newsmakers program celebrates professionals who are shaping the future of the industry through leadership, service, innovation and influence.# # #About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley PropertiesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORSin Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it’s residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORSare local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com www.bhhsNYproperties.com and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com.

