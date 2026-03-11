Fintech Unicorn Flatpay selects Bonzer as Global SEO Partner to win AI Search in Europe

Danish fintech unicorn Flatpay has selected Bonzer as its global SEO partner Frederik Thyssen, CCO, Bonzer Nikolai Skouv Pedersen, VP of Group Marketing, Flatpay

Danish fintech unicorn Flatpay has selected Bonzer as its global SEO partner, as the company accelerates its expansion across seven European markets.

Choosing Bonzer is an aggressive move to ensure we remain top-of-mind in all seven markets and acquire as many new customers from organic search as possible.” — Nikolai Skouv Pedersen, VP of Group Marketing at Flatpay.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatpay has rapidly captured the European market for payment solutions and is Denmark's fastest company ever to reach unicorn status, according to investment firm AVP. With the ambition of becoming a market leader across seven countries, the company is now scaling its digital visibility through a strategic collaboration with Nordic SEO specialists Bonzer.

The focus of the collaboration is clear: Flatpay is to own the payment solutions category – both in traditional search engines like Google and Bing, and in the new wave of AI search, where decision-makers increasingly seek advice and initiate their decision-making processes within Large Language Models (LLMs).

AI Search: The next battleground for customer acquisition

According to Nikolai Skouv Pedersen, VP of Group Marketing at Flatpay, the choice of Bonzer was based on the need for a partner that understands the new paradigm within organic search.

"We are in a phase of extreme growth, rolling out across Europe at high speed. Supporting that growth requires a partner who doesn't just understand classic SEO but can also navigate a search landscape that is fundamentally changing these years. We conducted an extensive due diligence process to find the right partner, and Bonzer demonstrated they have the strongest capabilities to grow brands in both traditional search and the new AI-driven tools our customers increasingly use. This is an aggressive move to ensure we remain top-of-mind in all seven markets and acquire as many new customers from organic search as possible," says Nikolai Skouv Pedersen, VP of Group Marketing at Flatpay.

Building brand authority in AI-driven search

At Bonzer, the partnership is seen as a validation of the agency's focus on integrating AI search into the overall SEO strategy for global brands.

"Flatpay is one of the most compelling growth stories in European fintech right now. They have the momentum and go-to-market strategy to become a category leader. As AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini increasingly act as gatekeepers for purchase decisions, being recommended in those answers is no longer optional for a brand with Flatpay's ambitions. Together, we will build a foundation that doesn't just drive traffic, but cements their position as a market leader across Europe. We are proud they chose us, especially after one of the most thorough pitch processes we have ever been part of," says Frederik Thyssen, CCO at Bonzer.

International scaling and local dominance

The collaboration will cover all seven of Flatpay's European markets, executing a global yet locally adapted strategy. By combining Bonzer's specialized SEO framework with Flatpay's ambitious expansion strategy, the goal is to establish category-leading visibility across each market. The goal is to ensure that Flatpay is the first name decision-makers encounter, whether they're searching on Google or asking an AI.

About Flatpay

Flatpay is a Danish fintech company offering innovative payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Recently named a unicorn, the company operates in several European countries with a vision to make payments simple, transparent, and fee-free.

About Bonzer

Bonzer is the largest 100% specialized SEO agency in the Nordics, with offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo. The agency houses over 50 in-house specialists and has, over the past 9 years, helped more than 900 companies achieve leading market positions through data-driven SEO and AI Search strategies.

