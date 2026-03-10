ARMADILLO WORLD HEADQUARTERS TO HOST THREE-NIGHT MUSIC SHOWCASE AT SXSW 2025

Iconic Austin Music Brand to Celebrate Austin’s Music Across Three Legendary Venues March 13- 15

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armadillo World Headquarters, the Austin-based purpose-driven music brand, today announced a three-night showcase during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival, bringing together a dynamic mix of artists from Texas and beyond for an unforgettable run of live music across three of Austin’s most storied venues.The showcase will run nightly from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM, kicking off on Friday, March 13 at the legendary Continental Club, continuing Saturday, March 14 at the beloved Saxon Pub, and closing out Sunday, March 15 at Red River Cultural District staple Valhalla.Together, the nights are designed to capture the spirit of what made SXSW a global cultural phenomenon, celebrating Austin’s vibrant live music ecosystem while welcoming artists both from Texas and around the world.“Our longstanding Austin venues are truly the heartbeat of this city. They are the reason SXSW exists and the reason music lovers travel from every corner of the globe to be here,” said Candice Digby, Marketing Director, Armadillo World Headquarters. “This showcase is our way of bringing a bit of that original SXSW magic back while putting the spotlight on the incredible artists and venues that power Austin’s music community year-round.”SHOWCASE SCHEDULEFriday, March 13📍 The Continental Club🕗 8:00 PM – 1:00 AMLineup: Creature Canyon, THEBROSFRESH, Next of Kin, Good Looks, Matthew Logan VasquezSaturday, March 14📍 Saxon Pub🕗 8:00 PM – 1:00 AMLineup: Brie Stoner, Angela Autumn, Rob Baird, Calder Allen, She Returns from WarSunday, March 15📍 Valhalla🕗 8:00 PM – 1:00 AMLineup: Victor Jones, Montclair, The Bures Band, Cardinal Bloom, The Red Eye Gamblers*all events are official SXSW events and require a badge or a wristbandABOUT ARMADILLO WORLD HEADQUARTERSArmadillo World Headquarters is an Austin-based, purpose-driven music brand dedicated to championing Texas musicians and the rich cultural legacy of the Austin live music scene. Reimagined for a new generation, AWHQ celebrates Austin's creative spirit by uplifting local artists and venues, while bringing community together over the art that connects us. Through live music, visual art, film, and grassroots events, AWHQ carries forward the original 'Dillo spirit, honoring the iconic Austin music hall that defined an era, and everything that makes Austin weird and wonderful.Once a legendary music venue, Armadillo World Headquarters (AWHQ) closed its doors in 1980 and was revived in 2024 as a purpose-driven brand celebrating Austin’s roots while supporting the growth of music and arts culture.# # #

