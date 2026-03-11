Ear Trumpet Labs Names Paula Boggs Band as an Artist Ambassador

Celebrated Seattle “Soulgrass” Voice Joins Esteemed Global Artist Community

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paula Boggs Band has been named an Artist Ambassador for Ear Trumpet Labs , the Portland-based boutique microphone maker renowned for its handcrafted, studio-quality microphones and vibrant creative community.As an Ear Trumpet Labs Artist Ambassador, the band joins a diverse roster of acclaimed performers and recording artists whose work is captured with the company’s distinctive microphones — including names spanning Americana, folk, and roots music. The announcement marks a new chapter in Paula Boggs ’ artistic journey, aligning her innovative approach to music and storytelling with a design-driven brand celebrated for its sonic excellence.“Paula Boggs Band has always sought to present our music with intention, authenticity and heart,” said Paula Boggs. “ We’ve been customers for years, so we already know Ear Trumpet Labs is aligned with that mission — our new partnership takes that alignment to new heights. Their passion for craftsmanship and real sound elevates the performance experience, whether on stage, in the studio, or in broadcast.”About Paula Boggs BandLed by singer-songwriter Paula Boggs, Paula Boggs Band has pioneered a singular blend of jazz, Americana, Bluegrass, soul, and roots — a style affectionately dubbed “Seattle-Brewed Soulgrass.” Since its founding in 2010, the ensemble has amassed critical acclaim and a devoted following across North America and the UK through dynamic live performances and recorded work. Recent accolades include finalist honors in songwriting and performance from NewSong Music and official showcase recognition by Folk Alliance Region Midwest. Their evolving catalog blends rich storytelling with genre-spanning instrumentation.About Ear Trumpet LabsEar Trumpet Labs crafts premium, artisan microphones that combine vintage-inspired design with modern sonic fidelity. Hand built in Oregon, the mics are favored by recording artists and live performers around the world for their character, clarity, and stage presence. Ear Trumpet Labs’ community of artists reflects an eclectic range of voices and styles, from roots and Americana to contemporary folk and beyond.As an Artist Ambassador, Paula Boggs Band will be featured across Ear Trumpet Labs media channels, share insights on her creative process, and collaborate on events and performances that spotlight both her music and the distinct voice of Ear Trumpet Labs equipment.Stay ConnectedPaula Boggs Band official website: www.paulaboggsband.net Ear Trumpet Labs: www.eartrumpetlabs.com Paula Boggs Band Management: Eric Burns, 4 EntertainmentEmail: eric@4entertainmentllc.com

