QMENTA Appoints Dr. Montserrat Barceló as Strategic Advisor to Support Global Growth and Enterprise Expansion

Dr. Montserrat Barceló

Veteran CRO executive and investor brings clinical research leadership and deep pharma networks to the Barcelona-based medical imaging AI company

BARCELONA, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QMENTA, a neuroimaging AI company accelerating clinical trials and drug development, today named Dr. Montserrat Barceló as strategic advisor. The appointment adds a physician-executive with more than three decades of CRO leadership and enterprise commercial experience to QMENTA's advisory board.Barceló spent much of her career at TFS HealthScience in Sweden, where as global COO, she led clinical trial delivery for more than 200 customers and managed a workforce of more than 750 professionals across 25 locations worldwide. She later worked for Veristat at its headquarters in Boston, directing international business operations and M&A integration. She currently sits on the board of KYMOS, advises U.K.-based trial technology company Trial Hub, and is an advisor and investor at IKI Health, an AI-powered SaaS platform in the longevity and digital health space.Beyond her operating experience, Barceló co-founded WeRock Capital, a women-led angel investor group, and served as vice president of EjeCon, the Spanish Association of Women Executives and Board Members, a network that spans senior executives and CFOs across the European business community. That connectivity is expected to support QMENTA's enterprise go-to-market motions to engage with top-tier pharmaceutical sponsors."Montse understands how this industry actually works—how sponsors evaluate vendors, how procurement decisions get made, and what it takes to become a trusted long-term partner in complex clinical programs," said Vesna Prchkovska, CEO of QMENTA. "She understands what it takes to build the kind of enterprise relationships that turn pilots into long-term programs and how to position QMENTA so the right sponsors see us as a strategic partner, not just a vendor. That commercial fluency, at this stage of our growth, is rare.""I have spent my career sitting on the other side of this table as a buyer, operator, and someone building global teams," Barceló said. "When I looked at what QMENTA has built in neuroimaging AI, and where the field is moving in biomarkers and the longevity economy, the fit was obvious. Barcelona is having a genuine moment in biotech, and I want to help make sure QMENTA is visible, both to the US and to Asia. This is a company worth betting on."A founding member of the Spanish Association of Women Executives and Board Members, she has long advocated for gender diversity in senior decision-making roles. Prchkovska noted that the appointment reflects a deliberate commitment to building a leadership structure that reflects those values.In her advisory role, Barceló will work closely with Prchkovska and the QMENTA leadership team on growth strategy, enterprise positioning, governance, and international expansion — with a particular focus on the European and Asia-Pacific markets.Learn more about QMENTA's Imaging Hub at QMENTA.com.About QMENTAQMENTA is a neuroimaging AI company that helps biopharma, CROs, and academic research centers streamline complex imaging clinical trials. Its cloud-native Imaging Hub eliminates fragmentation across imaging workflows by unifying data management, AI biomarker analysis , and central review in one compliant, off-the-shelf system—reducing site burden and accelerating imaging-driven decisions. The company's customers include Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Alzamend Neuro, Cedars-Sinai, and Cleveland Clinic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.