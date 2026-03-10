Piping Technology and Products Leadership Appointed to Key MSS Technical Committees

Piping Technology & Products Leadership Team Appointed As Key MSS Technical Committees

PT&P executives join MSS technical committees, leveraging decades of pipe support expertise to shape industry standards for critical infrastructure.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piping Technology and Products (PT&P, http://www.pipingtech.com ), a global leader in engineered pipe support solutions, is proud to announce that several of its senior executives have been appointed to serve on the technical committees of the Manufacturers Standardization Society (MSS, https://msshq.org/ ): the leading standards-setting body for pipe hangers, pipe supports, and related engineering components.Dr. Durga Agrawal, Ph.D, P.E. Chairman & Founder, Rakesh Agrawal, CEO, Lloyd Kirchner, President and COO, Randy Bailey, Senior Vice President, Anu Lal, Vice President of Sales, and David Smith, Director of Engineering and Products, will become members of MSS. Piping Technology will lend their expertise to Committee 403, which oversees standards for Pipe Hangers, and Committee 111, which focuses on Product Regulation, Certification, and Industrial Policies.The inclusion of PT&P’s leadership in these committees underscores the company's engineering-driven approach and its reputation for solving the hardest piping engineering problems. By joining Committee 403 on Pipe Hangers, the team will help shape industry standards and leverage decades of piping design experience, creating custom solutions for high-load, space-constrained, and safety-critical pipe support applications. Their participation in Committee 111 on Product Regulation, Certification, and Industrial Policies further demonstrates PT&P's dedication to maintaining rigorous safety standards and navigating complex industrial policies.Founded in 1924, the Manufacturers Standardization Society (MSS) has been a leader in developing standards for valves, fittings, and related piping components. Over time, MSS expanded its scope to include pipe hangers and supports. MSS standards are widely referenced in piping systems designed under ASME B31.1 (Power Piping), ASME B31.3 (Process Piping), and ASME B31.9 (Building Services Piping).Today, MSS standards are widely applied in rapidly growing sectors, including data centers, semiconductor facilities, pharmaceuticals, LNG, and power generation plants, where they improve construction quality and support the safe, reliable operation of critical infrastructure."Standardization is the bedrock of safety and innovation in our industry," says David Smith, Director of Engineering and Products. "By serving on these committees, we aren't just following industry benchmarks: we are leveraging our decades of custom engineering experience to help define them, ensuring that global piping infrastructure remains resilient in the face of increasingly complex demands."Driving Innovation in Pipe SupportsSince its founding, PT&P has built its reputation on solving complex engineering challenges that others cannot. The company is renowned for its proven expertise in spring hangers, pipe shoes and pipe guides, expansion joints pipe supports and hangers , pre-insulated pipe supports, u-loop pipe loops, snubbers, sway braces and sway struts, Big Ton™ spring supports and pipe stress analysis. This deep technical knowledge makes the PT&P team uniquely qualified to advise on the standards governing pipe hangers and supports. PT&P's standards leadership ensures compliant, high-integrity pipe-support design and manufacturing for critical industrial projects worldwide.Advanced Manufacturing and Global ReachPT&P’s contributions to the MSS committees will be informed by their cutting-edge operational strategies. The company uses advanced manufacturing technologies, including computer-controlled cutting systems, to improve precision, reduce material waste, and boost production efficiency. These innovations enable globally competitive pricing and fast turnaround times without compromising quality.Prior to shipment, PT&P ensures reliability through full load testing and comprehensive quality assurance. This commitment to excellence supports a wide range of critical sectors worldwide, including LNG, chemicals, petrochemicals, and emerging industrial markets such as data centers, pharmaceuticals and semiconductor facilities.About Piping Technology and Products ( http://www.pipingtech.com/ Piping Technology & Products (PT&P), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in engineered pipe support and expansion joints solutions serving the power, LNG, petrochemical, data center, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. Founded in 1975, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of engineered pipe supports, expansion joints, and engineered components for critical piping systems worldwide.We go beyond manufacturing by integrating engineering expertise including pipe stress analysis and finite element analysis expertise.Piping Technology delivers custom, high-integrity solutions that reduce downtime, protect expensive equipment, and ensure the safety and lifespan of the world's most critical industrial piping systems. Whether developing entirely new products or adapting existing designs, PT&P remains focused on safety, innovation, and long-term customer success.

