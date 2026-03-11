Modigent Promotes Weldon Miller to Director of Enterprise Safety

New Modigent In Focus episode explores Miller’s approach to managing safety across a growing national platform

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, has promoted Weldon Miller to Director of Enterprise Safety, expanding his responsibility for safety strategy and performance across the company’s national platform.As Modigent continues to grow through local operating companies, Miller will help guide safety strategy across the organization, aligning jobsite practices, performance monitoring, and risk management systems across diverse project environments.Previously serving as Senior Regional Safety Manager, Miller helped introduce tools and initiatives designed to give leaders greater visibility into safety performance and emerging risks. His work included developing safety dashboards, recognition programs, and collaborative initiatives that strengthen accountability while supporting productivity on active jobsites.“In safety, the goal is to make sure leaders have clear visibility into what’s happening in the field,” Miller said. “When you can see patterns early and understand where risk is developing, you can respond faster and make better decisions that protect people and keep projects moving safely.”Ashley Welvaert, Modigent’s Chief Legal Officer, said Miller’s promotion reflects the company’s continued commitment to safety as a core operational discipline.“Weldon brings clarity, integrity, and practical thinking to safety leadership,” Welvaert said. “He understands the realities of the field and the importance of systems that help leaders make informed decisions. As Modigent grows, that enterprise perspective becomes even more important.”Miller is also featured in the latest episode of Modigent In Focus, where he discusses how safety leaders balance consistency, accountability, and real-world jobsite conditions across a multi-region workforce.🎥 Watch the episode: https://youtu.be/r1ijrAxUrP4?si=qYb5vaIdAHXFcWc0 ###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

