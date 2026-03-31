Cor Consulting Expands into Automotive Services With Christapher Gayler Leading the Team

Cor Consulting promotes Christapher Gayler to lead the Car Keys Express campaign, marking expansion into automotive services and new market growth.

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cor Consulting is proud to share the promotion of Christapher Gayler to manage its new office in the Utah market. The promotion represents the firm’s continued expansion into new industries, from telecommunications to automotive services.Leading a New Industry InitiativeGayler, 35, has been with Cor Consulting for one year and has spent the past two months focusing on Car Keys Express, which provides vehicle owners with replacement car keys and other services. This initiative marks Cor Consulting’s first major entry into the automotive services sector In his new role, Gayler is responsible for overseeing sales operations, team performance, and customer engagement, applying the company’s B2B sales expertise to a consumer-focused market.Overcoming Early ChallengesGayler has described several obstacles during his early career with Cor Consulting. “God, which one didn’t I have? The biggest one being the time I almost just quit,” he said. “Aaron called me out and asked what the hell I wanted to do. He put a lot of pressure to figure it out in the moment. And when I made the choice, I went and produced that day.”His ability to navigate these challenges and deliver results contributed to his promotion and readiness to lead the new automotive-focused location.Gayler recalled a unique experience during a week-long B2B training session in Minnesota. “We ran down into the clearly abandoned basement of a business, checking the doors with no worries at all,” he said. This highlights the hands-on and unconventional approach that shaped his early development within the company.Supporting Expansion GoalsCor Consulting’s entry into the automotive services sector is part of its broader growth strategy, which includes expanding into new industries, markets, and client segments. Gayler’s leadership is expected to ensure operational consistency and successful execution while applying the firm’s proven sales frameworks to this emerging market. The promotion reflects Cor Consulting’s commitment to developing leadership from within its ranks and providing structured career pathways for managers across multiple sectors.For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Cor Consulting through its Seattle-area offices.

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