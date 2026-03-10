Charter Oak State College offers virtual Open House for Online Undergraduate Degrees

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College offers a virtual Undergraduate Open House Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students. Learn about the College and its high-value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.The online College offers career-focused degrees and certificates in majors such as Business Administration, Data Analytics, Social Work, Health Information Management, RN/ADN to BSN, Marketing, Early Childhood Education, Healthcare Administration, Public Safety Administration, Criminal Justice, Psychology, plus others. Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and honoring qualified existing college credits, prior learning, military, and professional certifications.Event Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026Event Time: 5:30 PM ET Register for Zoom linkCharter Oak State College Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and Curriculum and Instruction. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.

