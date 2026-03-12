Former Top Prosecutor Kacey Sutton Joins Samer Habbas & Associates to Fight for Sex Abuse Survivors

Kacey Sutton

Kacey Sutton joins Samer Habbas & Associates to expand the firm’s Southern California sexual abuse and assault civil litigation practice.

At every stage of my career, my priority has been ensuring survivors are believed, supported, and powerfully represented.” — Kacey Sutton

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates, PC announced that former Riverside County prosecutor Kacey Sutton has joined the firm to expand its sexual abuse and assault litigation practice across Southern California. Sutton brings nearly two decades of trial experience in sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other serious crimes.As a Senior Deputy District Attorney and trial team leader in Riverside County, Sutton secured guilty verdicts in cases involving aggravated sexual assault of children, adult sexual assault, elder abuse, human trafficking, and homicide. She also trained hundreds of law enforcement professionals on trauma-informed abuse investigations. At Samer Habbas & Associates, she will represent survivors of sexual abuse and assault in civil cases against perpetrators and negligent institutions.“Kacey has spent her career standing up for survivors of abuse in some of the most challenging criminal cases,” said managing partner Samer Habbas. “Her courtroom skill, trauma-informed approach, and credibility with law enforcement and juries will strengthen our ability to hold abusers and negligent institutions accountable in civil cases for the clients we represent.”Sutton’s dedication to public safety and survivor advocacy has earned her multiple honors, including the Excellence in Public Safety Award, Community Hero Award, Chief Probation Officer’s Award, District Attorney Leadership Award, Special Prosecutions Prosecutor of the Year Award, and recognition from the Riverside County Office of Education for promoting safe learning environments.Outside the courtroom, she has reached tens of thousands of students, educators, and families through school assemblies and community outreach programs on predator awareness, anti-bullying, the power of words, and the importance of reporting abuse.She co-founded the nonprofit Women Wonder Writers and has served on the boards of organizations focused on ending abuse. She also mentors youth, volunteers as a hearing officer for Youth Court, and teaches empowerment and literacy classes at Juvenile Hall. Sutton earned her bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from the University of San Diego and her J.D., with a certification in dispute resolution, from Pepperdine University School of Law.“At every stage of my career, my priority has been ensuring survivors are believed, supported, and powerfully represented,” Sutton said. “I am honored to join a civil litigation team with a proven track record in sex abuse and assault cases. I look forward to using my trial experience to help survivors and their families secure justice and meaningful change from the institutions that failed them.”“With Kacey’s experience leading complex criminal prosecutions and educating communities about abuse, the firm is better positioned to guide sexual abuse survivors through the civil system with compassion and tenacity,” Habbas said. “Our goal is not only to obtain full compensation but also to help clients reclaim their power and drive reforms that prevent future harm.”About Samer Habbas & AssociatesThe Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates, PC is a plaintiffs’ personal injury firm representing clients in sexual abuse and assault, wrongful death, motor vehicle collisions, elder abuse, medical negligence and other catastrophic injury matters. From offices in Irvine, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Riverside, El Segundo, San Diego, Ontario and Phoenix, the firm serves clients throughout California and nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.habbaspilaw.com/areas/sexual-abuse-assault-lawsuit/ Samer Habbas & Associates, PC200 Spectrum Center DrSuite 1230Irvine, CA 92618949-379-1424

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.