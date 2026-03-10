YourMedPlan Appoints Kevin Mercier as Executive Vice President of Business Development

Kevin Mercier, Executive Vice President of Business Development YourMedPlan Logo

Veteran partnerships and franchise development leader joins national health insurance agency and advisory firm.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YourMedPlan , a health insurance agency and advisory firm serving over 17,000 individuals, families, Medicare beneficiaries, and employers across the United States, announced the appointment of Kevin Mercier as Executive Vice President of Business Development.In this role, Mercier will lead strategic partnerships and growth initiatives as YourMedPlan continues to expand its health insurance advisory services nationwide. His focus will include developing new distribution channels, strengthening relationships with employer groups and organizations, and identifying opportunities that support the company’s long-term growth.Mercier brings more than 15 years of experience in business development, partnerships, and acquisitions. He previously held leadership roles at FYZICAL, LLC, a national physical therapy franchise organization, where he helped drive expansion through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and operational initiatives.During his tenure, Mercier helped lead 21 acquisitions of 45 private practice clinics in two years, expanding the company’s network of corporate-owned locations. He also managed more than 75 vendor relationships supporting over 600 clinics across 46 states and negotiated agreements with more than 50 insurance groups that generated significant recurring revenue for the organization.“Kevin understands how to build partnerships that create substantial growth,” said John Jassmann, CEO of YourMedPlan. “As we continue expanding our health insurance solutions for individuals, families, and employers, his experience working with national organizations, franchise systems, and other strategic partners will be incredibly valuable to our team.”According to Mercier, he was drawn to YourMedPlan’s mission of helping individuals and businesses navigate an increasingly complex health insurance landscape.“Access to clear guidance in health insurance is more important than ever,” Mercier said. “YourMedPlan has built a strong reputation for helping clients understand their options and make confident decisions about their coverage. I’m excited to help expand the company’s partnerships and bring those services to more organizations across the country.”The appointment comes as YourMedPlan continues to expand its presence nationally, providing advisory support for individual and family health insurance, Medicare coverage, and expanded employer health insurance solutions designed to give businesses flexible options for supporting their teams.For more information about YourMedPlan, visit www.yourmedplan.com

