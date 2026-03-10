Agile Auto Partners with AutoCanada to Streamline Used Vehicle Operations

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, has teamed up with Agile Auto to roll out new operational intelligence tools across its used vehicle departments.The collaboration focuses on integrating Agile Auto’s software platform to help AutoCanada dealerships manage used inventory with better precision. By using real-time data, the dealerships aim to improve appraisal accuracy, speed up reconditioning times, and ensure a more consistent pricing experience for customers."At AutoCanada, our strategy is simple: we empower our General Managers and operators with better tools, data, and accountability so they can deliver exceptional results for our customers." said Fade Bouras, Chief Operating Officer of AutoCanada. "Our focus is on giving our teams the best resources to do their jobs effectively, streamlining how we track and manage inventory so we can move cars faster and provide our customers with better value and transparency."“AutoCanada’s commitment to innovation and customer service is a great match for Agile Auto’s mission to modernize automotive retail operations,” said John Ellis, CEO and CoFounder of Agile Auto. “We’re proud to support their used vehicle strategy and help drive measurable results across their dealer network.”About AutoCanadaAutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment, as of December 31, 2025, operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 automotive brands across 8 provinces as well as three independent used dealerships. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles.In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment operates 32 collision centres and one calibration centre, supported by 29 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications covering 37 vehicle brands, as of December 31, 2025. The Company's collision network enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.To learn more about AutoCanada, visit autocan.ca or email info@autocan.caAbout Agile AutoAgile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. Agile Auto is the first-of-its-kind intelligence platform purpose-built for used-car operations. It layers seamlessly on top of your existing IMS, DMS, and local market intelligence stack - converting raw data into actionable insights, daily decisions and measurable results.To learn more about Agile Auto, visit agileauto.io or email info@agileautoinc.com

