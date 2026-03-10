TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED 2026 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ‘SUPER LAWYERS’

Steven Bloom Michael Gomez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Chairman Steven Bloom and Shareholder Michael Gomez have once again been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.Bloom has been selected as a top-rated attorney in Real Estate for the 14th time. His practice focuses on real estate and commercial finance transactions, including debt restructurings and risk mitigation strategies for, among others, commercial banks and other providers of financial services. Bloom regularly counsels clients on matters involving complex financings, loan syndications and participations, the purchase and sale of commercial real estate and other assets, defaulted loans and lender liability. He is also the former Chair of the Financial Institutions Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California.Gomez is an AV-rated attorney whose practice centers on bankruptcy and insolvency matters, creditor and debtor rights, commercial and business litigation, and complex debt restructurings. He advises clients on workout negotiations and restructurings, drafts and negotiates commercial lending documents, and handles transactions involving both personal property and real estate–secured financing. His experience spans representation of debtors, creditors’ committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, and private and institutional lenders in out-of-court restructurings, federal and state court proceedings, and Chapter 7, 11, 12, and 13 cases. Gomez is a frequent speaker to clients and industry groups on topics including bankruptcy trends, judgment enforcement strategies, distressed borrower financing, and agricultural lending. Gomez just completed a stint as Chair of the Lawyer Representatives of the Eastern District of California for the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference.

