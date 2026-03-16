TruGen AI Launches Enterprise AI Teammates, Redefining How Organizations Work at Scale

Meet Our AI Teammates

AI teammates with face, voice, vision, and persistent memory built for enterprises to enable human-like collaboration, deep workflows, and organizational memory

The future of enterprise AI isn’t another tool or copilot. It’s AI teammates that join meetings, collaborate with teams, execute work in real systems, and learn how the organization operates.” — Hemanth Kumar, CEO, TruGen AI

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruGen AI , an enterprise AI platform company, today announced the general availability of its AI Teammates technology, a new category of enterprise AI that goes far beyond copilots, chatbots, and task-based agents and emerging video agents . TruGen AI Teammates are built to work like real people: joining live calls, executing complex workflows, collaborating across teams, and retaining institutional knowledge that grows more valuable over time.The announcement marks a pivotal shift in how enterprises think about artificial intelligence in the workplace. Where conventional AI tools offer suggestions and surface-level assistance, TruGen Teammates take action, operating as active participants within an organization's existing processes, tools, and teams. Unlike standalone assistants or video agents designed primarily for conversational interaction, TruGen Teammates actively participate in real enterprise workflows.What Makes AI Teammates DifferentTruGen AI Teammates are equipped with capabilities that set them apart from any AI product currently on the market:1. Face, Voice, and Vision - Teammates participate in live video calls, read visual context, and communicate naturally with human team members,combining the conversational capabilities of video agents with real workflow execution.2.Persistent Memory - Unlike stateless AI tools, TruGen Teammates retain organizational knowledge across every interaction, building an institutional memory that compounds in value over time.3. Workflow-Level Integration - Teammates embed directly into existing enterprise processes, executing tasks end-to-end rather than assisting from the sidelines.4. Measurable Productivity Lift - Designed to deliver quantifiable results at the squad level, across sales, operations, HR, finance, and more.A New Category of Enterprise AITruGen AI Teammates are not an upgrade to existing AI tools - they represent an entirely new category. Where productivity software automates tasks and copilots draft responses, and video agents enable conversational interactions through avatars or live video interfaces, TruGen Teammates execute complete workflows from start to finish, across the functions that matter most to enterprise operations:1. Sales - Conducting live product demos, qualifying prospects, sharing Slides/documents and booking meetings in real time.2. Human Resources - Screening and interviewing candidates at scale, without sacrificing quality.3. Customer Success - Onboarding new accounts, filling forms and providing consistent, knowledgeable support.4. Engineering - Autonomously completing coding tasks such as writing features, fixing bugs, generating tests, reviewing pull requests, and shipping production-ready code.Building Organizational General Intelligence :At the core of TruGen's platform is a proprietary Organizational Memory Graph - a continuously growing intelligence layer that captures how a business actually operates. Over time, TruGen Teammates learn an organization's unique workflows, terminology, relationships, and institutional knowledge, becoming increasingly embedded and indispensable.TruGen calls this Organizational General Intelligence: AI that doesn't just perform tasks, but understands the context, culture, and complexity of the organization it works within. This approach extends beyond traditional automation or video agents, enabling AI systems that both communicate naturally and execute meaningful work.Enterprise-Grade Security and Governance :TruGen is built for the governance and compliance requirements that enterprise IT, legal, and security teams demand. Key platform capabilities include:1. VPC Deployment - Full private cloud deployment within the customer's own secure AWS environment.2. Governance-First Architecture - Role-based access control, approval gates, and complete action traceability across every Teammate interaction.3. Complete Data Protection - Customer data never leaves the controlled environment.4. Compliance Certifications - SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and GDPR certified.Positioning Within the Emerging AI Workforce Landscape :The emerging AI workforce ecosystem includes several approaches to automating work with AI. Platforms such as Stack AI, Cognition AI (Devin), Tensol and other focus on autonomous Enterprise agents capable of executing tasks. In parallel, companies including Tavus, Anam AI, Synthesia, Beyond Presence, D-ID and HeyGen focus on conversational avatars, and AI-generated video interactions.TruGen AI represents the next evolution of this landscape. Rather than focusing solely on assistive tools, autonomous agents, or standalone video agents or visual avatars, TruGen is building enterprise AI teammates - AI systems that communicate naturally while participating directly in organizational workflows, executing tasks across enterprise systems, and accumulating institutional knowledge through an evolving Organizational Memory Graph.A Shift Toward Human–AI Collaboration :Industry analysts increasingly view that AI is transitioning from automation tools to collaborative systems embedded within organizational workflows. TruGen.ai presents AI teammates represent a foundational step toward scalable digital workforces where AI operates alongside human teams as functional contributors.

Introducing AI Teammates - TruGen AI

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