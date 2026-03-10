Horizon Goodwill Industries Announces Allison Palmer as Chief Mission Officer

Allison Palmer, Chief Mission Officer

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Goodwill Industries Announces Allison Palmer as Chief Mission OfficerHorizon Goodwill Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Palmer as the organization’s new Chief Mission Officer, effective March 10, 2026. She succeeds Brooke Grossman, who departed in October 2025 to become the Executive Director of Jefferson County Community Ministries in Charles Town, WV.Palmer brings a strong background in social work leadership and community based services, with a career dedicated to empowering individuals, advancing social justice, and strengthening mission driven organizations. She most recently served as Director of Housing Stabilization at the Housing Authority of Washington County , where she led initiatives supporting housing stability for individuals and families. Prior to that role, she spent six years providing educational and social work supports at Brook Lane Health Services.A licensed social worker, Palmer holds both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Salisbury University. She is deeply engaged in the local community, currently serving as a board member for the Department of Social Services and as an alumni member of Leadership Washington County In her role as Chief Mission Officer, Palmer will provide executive leadership for Horizon Goodwill Industries’ mission focused programs and services, ensuring alignment between strategy, community impact, and organizational values.“Allison’s leadership style, professional experience, and deep commitment to people make her an exceptional fit for this role,” said David Shuster, Ed.D., CE, President and CEO of Horizon Goodwill Industries. “She brings both heart and strategic clarity to her work, and I am confident she will help us further advance our mission of removing barriers to social mobility across the communities we serve.”Palmer shared her enthusiasm about joining the organization, saying "I’m excited to join an organization with such a strong presence in the community and a clear commitment to helping people. I look forward to strengthening and expanding our programs while supporting the staff who make this work possible and helping build a workplace where people can thrive."About Horizon Goodwill IndustriesHorizon Goodwill Industries is a nonprofit organization dedicated to removing barriers to social mobility through workforce development, community based services, and mission driven enterprise.

