NYF’s Lady Liberty Initiative Appoints Inaugural Advisory Board

Daniela Varela to Chair the Board, Joined by Global Creative and Executive Leaders Damasia Merbilhaa and Lenore Moritz

With Lady Liberty, we are making a promise: whether you are starting out, leading the room, or returning to the fold, you won't have to navigate it alone.” — Daniela Varela, Group Creative Director, Weber Shandwick

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Festivals (NYF) Lady Liberty Leadership Program , an initiative designed to empower women in creativity through mentorship, learning, and meaningful connections in the heart of New York City announces the appointment of its inaugural Advisory Board.Chairing the board is Daniela Varela, Group Creative Director at Weber Shandwick, joined by Damasia Merbilhaa, Global Head of Agency Partners, Omnicom Advertising, and Lenore Moritz, founder of momentum, a leadership coaching firm focused on helping executives navigate complex challenges and career aspirations."The creative industry loses too much brilliant female talent simply because life happens. It’s time we fix that pipeline. These critical career transitions are often the loneliest. With Lady Liberty, we are making a promise: whether you are starting out, leading the room, or returning to the fold, you won't have to navigate it alone. We have a platform, together with a friendly face, just for you. It’s an absolute honor to lead this charge.”—Daniela Varela, Group Creative Director, Weber ShandwickLaunched in 2025, Lady Liberty Leadership Program provides women in creativity with the spotlight they deserve, a spotlight only New York can shine, and New York Festivals is uniquely positioned to celebrate.Following a successful launch year that included a full-day, symposium kickoff event, NYF is expanding Lady Liberty with programming designed to support women across the full arc of their creative careers.In 2026, Lady Liberty will delve into three core pillars: supporting emerging talent breaking into the industry, mentoring mid-to senior-level women stepping into leadership, and creating pathways for women re-entering the industry after maternity leave or layoffs.These pillars come to life across the program’s three career-stage tracks:• Breaking In: Global online interviews and portfolio reviews.• Leadership: Live talks, panels, and speed mentoring in New York City.• Re-entering: Dinners and executive panels designed to support women returning to the industry.Lady Liberty is not just giving women a platform, it is building the support system to keep them on it, at every stage of their careers.“These incredible leaders bring insight, experience, and passion that will help us grow Lady Liberty beyond celebrating talent to actively supporting women throughout their careers,” said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYF Health Awards. “With their guidance, we can ensure that women have the mentorship, opportunities, and community they need to thrive in the creative industry.”For more information on NYF’s Lady Liberty Leadership Program, visit: HERE . To learn more and receive updates on upcoming events, sign up with your email and join our community of women in creativity: ladyliberty@newyorkfestivals.com.Since 1957, New York Festivals has set the benchmark for honoring creative content in all forms. Today, we continue this legacy by celebrating the most exceptional advertising, television, and radio programming from around the world. We honor the work by presenting it to elite international creatives who use the NYF lens to judge it.About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.