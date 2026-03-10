Marigold Academy Opens First Franchise Location in Princeton, New Jersey

Rishit and Radha Bhatt, franchise owners of Marigold Academy Princeton, pictured with their children ahead of the center’s April 2026 opening.

The new Marigold Academy preschool in Princeton, NJ will serve over 100 families and create more than 25 local jobs when it opens in April 2026.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marigold Academy , a growing early childhood education franchise known for its nurturing, home-away-from-home environment and modern, play-based curriculum, proudly announces the opening of its first franchise location in Princeton, New Jersey. The new center is owned and operated by franchise partners Radha and Rishit Bhatt and will begin welcoming families in April 2026.The Princeton location marks an exciting milestone for Marigold Academy as the brand’s first franchise center to officially open its doors. The center will serve local families with high-quality early childhood education while creating approximately 25 new jobs within the community.“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the opening of our first franchise location with Radha and Rishit Bhatt in Princeton,” said Jay Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Marigold Academy. “From the beginning, their passion for early childhood education and their commitment to serving local families perfectly aligned with Marigold Academy’s mission. Seeing their vision come to life in Princeton is a proud moment for our entire team.”Radha and Rishit Bhatt were first announced as Marigold Academy’s inaugural multi-unit franchise partners and are committed to bringing the brand’s nurturing early learning environment to communities across Mercer County. Their Princeton center represents the first step in that vision.“Opening this center means so much to us, especially as parents of two. When we decided to join Marigold Academy, we looked at it through the same lens every parent does and asked ourselves a simple question: would this be the right place for our own children? That perspective shapes our approach every day. We hope families in the Princeton community feel supported, heard, and confident that their children are in a place where they are truly cared for.”Marigold Academy’s educational philosophy emphasizes purposeful play, teacher-guided discovery, and whole-child development. The curriculum supports children’s academic, social, and emotional growth while helping prepare them for long-term success in school and beyond.The Princeton center will provide families with Marigold Academy’s signature blend of structured learning and nurturing care in a thoughtfully designed environment that fosters curiosity, creativity, and confidence.Marigold Academy continues to expand across New Jersey through partnerships with entrepreneurs who share the brand’s commitment to operational excellence, strong systems, and a mission-driven approach to early childhood education.ABOUT MARIGOLD ACADEMYFounded in 2019, Marigold Academy is an early childhood education franchise serving children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. Marigold Academy takes a whole-child approach to early education, balancing academics with social-emotional learning to nurture confidence, curiosity, and independence.Marigold Academy supports franchisees through every stage of development, including site selection, design and construction, staffing, training, marketing, and ongoing operational guidance.

