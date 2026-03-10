NATIONAL JAZZ CONTEST OFFERS THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN PRIZES

2025 Winner of the Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge

High School Students Can Win Top Prizes Including a Selmer Saxophone

I won a Selmer baritone saxophone last year and it changed my life. I play my bari every day at university. The Jazz Challenge is an incredible platform for students to study Gerry Mulligan's music.” — Sam Chung, 2025 Winner

DARIEN, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAZZ CONTEST PROVIDES THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN PRIZESThe Annual “Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge” has been announced by the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation. This year, high school musicians are being asked to upload a solo performance video playing one of Gerry Mulligan’s most famous compositions, “Outback of the Barn.” In addition to lead sheets for students, there will also be charts (for every instrument) and an educational video available for teachers – for free. The contest deadline is March 31, 2026. Winners will be announced on April 6 in honor of Gerry’s birthday and Jazz Appreciation Month.Foundation Board Member and Music Professor Ted Hogarth explains that the melody and chords are provided so high school musicians can learn the melody and perform the song regardless of what instrument they play.Saxophonist Sam Chung, winner of the 2025 Jazz Challenge adds, “I won a Conn-Selmer baritone saxophone last year and it changed my life. I use the instrument every day in my musical studies at Boyer College of Music at Temple University. The Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge is an incredible platform for students to study Gerry’s legacy and have access to his music. I will forever be grateful to the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation.”While Gerry Mulligan popularized the use of the baritone saxophone as a solo instrument, students can submit “Outback of the Barn” on the instrument of their choice. High school musicians must upload their recorded solo video on YouTube and share the link in their entry form at www.gerryandfrancamulliganfoundation.org . Hands must be shown and it is encouraged to treat the YouTube performance as a real performance so it is advised to use good lighting and introduce yourself. Background music is not encouraged. A team of professional musicians will judge high school musicians on sound, technique, intonation and presentation. Judges must see contestants’ hands.Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation says, “This is an exciting time of year for the Foundation because we can introduce a new audience to Gerry’s music. He would be so pleased.” And while Gerry has adoring admirers worldwide, some of his most famous were Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts who credits Gerry for becoming a musician and former President Bill Clinton, who said, “No one ever played the horn like he did, and no one ever will.”The Grand Prize of a Selmer Saxophone - Gerry’s favorite instrument - will be awarded for the best entry. Thousands of dollars in grants will also be awarded to first and second-place winners. And NEW in 2026, the teacher who has the most students submit performances will win a new Conn-Selmer Alto Saxophone, valued at $3,000.About the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation: The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education , free music to young musicians in need, to donate musical instruments to inner city schools, and perpetuate Gerry’s music. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest of jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.For more information, contact: Mia Toschi Executive DirectorGerry & Franca Mulligan Foundationmiamediamix@gmail.com 203-524-2422

