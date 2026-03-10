Allentown State Senate Candidate Mark Pinsley to Host 'Sashay the 90’s Night Away' Fundraiser with Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley to join Mark Pinsley for campaign event.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania State Senate candidate Mark Pinsley is inviting the Lehigh Valley community to dust off their 90’s nostalgia and join him for a high-energy night of entertainment, drag, and dancing at “Sashay the 90’s Night Away,” a campaign fundraiser taking place Saturday, March 14, from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM at Vogue Lounge in Allentown.

The event will feature Allentown native and Emmy Award-winning television personality Carson Kressley, best known for Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and RuPaul’s Drag Race, who will host a live Family Feud-style game show to kick off the evening.

Following the game show, guests will be treated to a fabulous drag showcase judged by Kressley, Mandy Mango of Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Pinsley himself. The show will feature local drag icon Elektra Fierce St. James alongside a lineup of other talented local queens from across the Lehigh Valley.

The night concludes with a full 90’s dance party hosted by DJ Sakura, spinning some of the decade’s most iconic hits, along with a meet-and-greet opportunity with Carson Kressley.

Pinsley said the event is designed to celebrate the local community while supporting small businesses and the campaign’s grassroots momentum.

“I'm really excited to throw on my Lion King sweatshirt and jump back to the 90’s with Carson to support my campaign and a great local business,” said Pinsley. “This is going to be a fun night that celebrates the creativity, diversity, and energy that make the Lehigh Valley such a special place.”

The fundraiser is part of Pinsley’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s 16th State Senate District, as he continues building community support ahead of the upcoming election.

Guests are encouraged to come ready for a night of nostalgia, entertainment, and community spirit — from MMMBop sing-alongs to unforgettable drag performances.



Event Details

What: Sashay the 90’s Night Away – Campaign Fundraiser

Who: Mark Pinsley with Carson Kressley

Where: Vogue Lounge, Allentown, PA

When: Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Highlights: Family Feud with Carson Kressley, drag show judged by Mandy Mango and Carson Kressley, performances by Elektra Fierce St. James and local queens, DJ Sakura spinning 90’s hits, meet and greet

For ticket information or campaign details, visit here.

