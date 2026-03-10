Dubai Car Rental Platform 24Baba Goes Live, Offering Luxury and Economy Vehicles on Flexible Terms

24baba car rental

Flexible mobility is essential in modern cities. With a digital-first platform, diverse vehicle options, and simple rental terms, 24Baba makes car rental in Dubai faster and accessible.” — Abir Hossain

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24Baba car rental , a Dubai-based vehicle procurement platform, has officially launched its digital rental services at Azizi Riviera 10, Al Merkadh, providing a streamlined interface for daily, weekly, and monthly vehicle hire.The company commences operations to address the increasing demand for flexible mobility solutions within the Nad Al Sheba 1 district and the broader Dubai metropolitan area, catering to business travelers, international tourists, and local residents.The launch enters a market currently experiencing significant valuation increases. According to industry data from Mordor Intelligence, the UAE car rental market is projected to reach a high compound annual growth rate through 2029, driven by a resurgence in the tourism sector and a shift toward subscription-based vehicle usage. 24Baba aims to capture a segment of this growth by integrating a diverse fleet that ranges from economy models for daily commuting to luxury vehicles suited for corporate requirements.The service infrastructure includes specialized airport pickup logistics and chauffeur-driven options, designed to meet the technical requirements of international transit passengers. By utilizing a digital-first approach, the platform allows users to manage long-term monthly contracts or short-term daily bookings through a unified interface. The company’s operational base in Al Merkadh serves as a central hub for fleet distribution across key commercial and residential sectors of Dubai.In addition to standard rental agreements, the company has implemented a 24/7 support framework to manage roadside assistance and technical inquiries. This operational standard is intended to reduce downtime for corporate clients and provide security for leisure travelers unfamiliar with the region’s infrastructure. The fleet consists of modern vehicle segments, ensuring compliance with UAE environmental and safety regulations.About 24Baba: 24Baba is a professional car rental service provider based in Dubai, UAE, operating out of Azizi Riviera 10, Al Merkadh. The company offers a comprehensive suite of mobility solutions, including daily, weekly, and monthly rentals, as well as specialized chauffeur services and airport transfers. 24Baba focuses on providing a modern, well-maintained fleet supported by 24/7 customer assistance to serve a diverse clientele of tourists, business professionals, and local residents.

