Raincoat Roofing Honored with Duro-Last® Century Award for Outstanding Quality & Craftsmanship

Raincoat Roofing receives the Duro-Last Century Award for quality roofing installation across Chicago and Chicagoland.

Raincoat Roofing earns the Duro-Last Century Award, recognizing outstanding installation quality and more than 150,000 sq. ft. of roofing installed in 2025.

This recognition is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our entire team. Our crews take tremendous pride in the work they do every day.” — Matt Baker, Raincoat's Chief Sales Officer

BROADVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincoat Roofing , a leading commercial roofing contractor serving Chicago and the Chicagoland region, has been honored with the Century Award from Duro-Last. The award recognizes roofing contractors who demonstrate exceptional installation quality while installing more than 150,000 square feet of Duro-Last roofing systems in a single year.The recognition was presented during the Duro-Last National Sales Seminar and highlights Raincoat Roofing’s continued commitment to high-performance commercial roofing systems, precision installation, and long-term building protection for clients throughout Chicago, the western suburbs, and the greater Chicagoland area.“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our entire team,” said Matt Baker, Chief Sales Officer at Raincoat Roofing. “Our crews take tremendous pride in the work they do every day. Partnering with Duro-Last allows us to provide building owners and facility managers with roofing systems that meet the highest standards for durability, performance, and long-term value.”Duro-Last, headquartered in Saginaw, is widely known for its custom-fabricated single-ply thermoplastic roofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings. Often referred to as the “World’s Best Roof,” Duro-Last systems are manufactured with precision and installed by certified contractors like Raincoat Roofing across the United States.Raincoat Roofing has built its reputation throughout Chicago and Illinois by delivering commercial roof replacements, flat roof systems, preventative maintenance, roof inspections, and emergency roof repair services for property owners, facility managers, and businesses.Receiving the Century Award reinforces Raincoat Roofing’s commitment to combining decades of roofing experience with advanced materials, safety training, and industry partnerships that help protect buildings across the Chicagoland region.As the company moves forward into 2026 Raincoat Roofing continues to invest in training, technology, and partnerships that elevate the standards of commercial roofing throughout Illinois and the Midwest.For more information about Raincoat Roofing’s commercial roofing services in Chicago and the Chicagoland area, visit www.raincoatroofing.com or follow Raincoat Roofing on LinkedIn and social media.About Raincoat RoofingRaincoat Roofing is a Broadview, Illinois-based commercial roofing contractor serving Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area. Raincoat specializes in commercial flat roofing systems, roof replacement, roof repair, preventative maintenance , and roof inspections for industrial, institutional, and commercial facilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.