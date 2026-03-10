The Garage Positions Platform Impact and Unveils a New Era of Agentic Value-Based Care Transformation at FUSE 2026

The Garage announced a new suite of agentic AI agents designed to automate and accelerate value-based care workflows integrated into the core platform, Bridge.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garage today announced a new suite of agentic AI agents designed to automate and accelerate value-based care workflows integrated into the core platform, Bridge. The agents will debut at FUSE 2026 , the company’s 14th annual flagship event taking place May 3–4 in Miami, bringing together healthcare leaders responsible for operating value-based care programs at scale.The announcement follows a record-breaking year in 2025 for The Garage, with platform adoption expanding across 48 states as health systems, ACOs, and risk-bearing organizations increasingly look to data-driven automation and AI to manage the complexity of value-based care.Healthcare organizations face mounting pressure to deliver measurable outcomes while managing increasingly complex risk-based contracts. Bridge introduces an operating model for value-based care operations, enabling organizations to automate workflows, surface insights faster, and coordinate performance across care teams. Bridge has been actively participating in TEFCA for more than a year and is CMS‑aligned by design, enabling trusted nationwide interoperability with access to over 500 million clinical documents, and transforming fragmented data into actionable insights that power digital quality measurement, audit readiness, and real‑time value‑based care execution at scale.This year’s theme, #WhateverItTakes and #SpeedOfLight, reflects the urgency and precision required to lead in today’s value-based care environment.Attendees will participate in discussions on scaling value-based care, improving quality performance, and applying AI-driven automation to real-world healthcare operations.The In-platform AI agents called Blaze Agents are designed to automate critical value-based care workflows such as identifying care gaps, prioritizing patient outreach, monitoring quality performance, audit contract compliance, optimizing revenue opportunities and orchestrating operational tasks across care teams.Some of the featured speakers include:Brent Davis – EVP and CEO, Primary Health Division, AdventHealthBrittany Sachdeva – Chief Operations and Clinical Officer, Cibolo HealthDarcy Shepard – Chief Executive Officer, Middletown MedicalEdward Marx – Chief Executive Officer, Marx AdvisoryIsaiah Nathaniel – Senior Vice President & CIO, Delaware Valley Community HealthNate White – Chief Executive Officer, Cibolo HealthPawan Shah – Chief Performance Officer, Better Health GroupIndustry Perspectives on FUSE“Given the escalating pace of technology to improve healthcare patients and caregiver experience, you have to drive to survive. You can’t spend all your time in meetings and in meandering governance circles. It is time to execute or else be passed by competitors. FUSE is the spark that gets healthcare operators out of the pit stop and back on the track.” Edward Marx CEO, Marx Advisory“FUSE consistently delivers what few events can: truly bold, no-box thinking paired with practical, real-world solutions. I look forward to it every year and FUSE 2026 is shaping up to be the best one yet.” Joe Taylor VP Payor Contracting, Reimbursement, and Value-Based CareEvent ExperienceMay 3, 2026 – Formula One Miami Grand Prix | The Podium ClubFUSE 2026 begins with a pre-event experience during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Podium Club, followed by the main conference on May 4 focused on operationalizing value-based care at scale.May 4, 2026 – FUSE 2026 Main EventThe main event delivers a full day for healthcare leaders focused on transforming care delivery and operational performance, featuring real-world success stories, candid value-based care discussions, future-focused insights, and peer networking. A highlight is a live Ben’s Den panel with executives in an unfiltered conversation on executing, scaling, and sustaining value-based care in real-world conditions.About The GarageThe Garage is a strategic population health platform company committed to advancing the Quintuple Aim across the healthcare ecosystem. With over 14 years supporting value-based care transformation, The Garage uses a digital-first, data-driven approach to help organizations scale programs, manage risk contracts, and improve outcomes. Bridge by The Garage is recognized as a Market Leader in Population Health by KLAS , supporting more than 180 healthcare organizations nationwide. The platform has driven $1B+ in gross ACO savings, impacted 16M+ patient lives across 48 states, and achieved 90%+ quality scores.For more information, visit www.theGarage.health

