Sanctuary Students Supports Demand for Safe and Affordable Student Housing in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising demand for student accommodation continues to place pressure on university cities across the UK, with affordability and safety remaining key priorities for students and their families. In cities with large student populations, access to predictable living costs and well-managed housing plays an important role in supporting a positive university experience.Liverpool has long been recognised as one of the UK’s leading student cities, attracting tens of thousands of students each year with its universities, cultural life and compact city-centre layout. With a large and diverse student population and increased competition for housing, demand for affordable, well-located and secure accommodation remains high for both domestic and international studentsSanctuary Students provides purpose-built student housing in Liverpool as part of its wider UK portfolio, supporting demand for convenient and accessible accommodation in one of the country’s most popular student destinations. The provider offers more than 1,000 rooms across four purpose-built student accommodation buildings in Liverpool, giving students a wide choice of room types and living environments to suit their needs and budgets.Its student accommodation is located in the heart of the city, placing students within walking distance of Liverpool’s top universities, transport links and amenities. Properties are just minutes from the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and Liverpool Hope University, helping students reduce travel time and stay connected to campus life.Affordability remains a central consideration for students choosing where to live. Sanctuary Students’ Liverpool accommodation is available with 2026/27 prices from £98 per week, with all rooms offered on an all-inclusive basis. Rent covers utilities, super-fast broadband, contents insurance, maintenance and security, helping students avoid unexpected household costs and budget more confidently throughout the academic year. Flexible payment options are also available to allow students to choose schedules that suit their financial circumstances, and rent remains fixed for the duration of the tenancy.Safety and managed support are also key factors in meeting student housing demand. Sanctuary Students’ properties include secure entry systems, CCTV, 24-hour security coverage and emergency helplines, alongside on-site maintenance teams to support day-to-day living. Managed accommodation like this gives peace of mind for students and their families, and provides a predictable alternative to the private rental market, particularly for students navigating housing options for the first time.Alongside practical considerations, accommodation can influence how students settle into university life. Sanctuary Students regularly hosts social activities and events within its Liverpool residences, creating opportunities for students to meet others, build connections and feel part of a wider community. These shared experiences can help reduce isolation and support wellbeing during the academic year.As demand for student housing in Liverpool continues, providers are increasingly focused on delivering accommodation that balances affordability, community, security and location. Sanctuary Students’ rooms in Liverpool reflects this approach, providing accessible, centrally located housing that supports students throughout their time at university.

