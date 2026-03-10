U.K.ABROAD Awards £1,000 to Youth Empowerment Organisation, We Mattah, in Global Giving Initiative

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.K.ABROAD has awarded a £1,000 charitable donation to South African non-profit We Mattah, following a global community-led campaign that invited supporters worldwide to nominate causes driving meaningful change.



The initiative placed impact directly in the hands of U.K.ABROAD’s international audience. The response was overwhelming and one message came through clearly: empowering young people matters.



We Mattah was recognised for its transformative work supporting adolescents across what founder Nolethu Ndude describes as “the youth problematic umbrella.”



“We Mattah is a youth-based organisation that focuses on youth topics under what we call the youth problematic umbrella,” says Ndude. “We work in comprehensive sexuality education, financial literacy, mental health awareness, and HIV and STI awareness. But there is more to what we do than just sexual education. It is about preparing young people for the real world.”



Through in-school programmes, workshops, and community-based initiatives, We Mattah equips young people with practical knowledge, emotional resilience, and access to opportunity.



“In the same breath, we focus on youth empowerment, linking young people to learnerships and even work-based programmes,” Ndude explains. “It is about forming bonds, trust and relationships with both the communities we enter and the young people we work with. Together we grow.”



Speaking on the announcement, Tracey Roberts, Senior Advisor for UK Passports at U.K.ABROAD, said:



“Giving back is at the heart of what we do. This initiative allowed our global community to champion causes that truly matter to them. We Mattah’s commitment to strengthening young people through education, resilience and empowerment resonated deeply with our audience. We are proud to support the impact they are creating.”



The £1,000 donation will directly support We Mattah’s ongoing youth development programmes and community outreach initiatives.



This campaign forms part of U.K.ABROAD’s broader commitment to social responsibility, reinforcing its belief that meaningful business success should always move alongside meaningful community impact.

