EMAAR, DAMAC, Majid Al Futtaim, and Sobha Join 21 Other Firms at DPS Talks Thanks DPS for Building the Room That Matters

Senior executives from EMAAR, DAMAC, Majid Al Futtaim, Sobha, and 21 other leading Dubai real estate organisations at DPS Talks hosted by Dubai Property Exhibition on 6 March 2026.

25 companies, developers, brokers, and proptech convene at Dubai Property Exhibition's DPS Talks, and industry-wide praise follows for DPS founders.

Platforms like DPS Talks show how responsible leadership can shape the narrative of a global city and back the long-term vision of the nation.” — Syed Irshad Rahman | V.P Sales, DAMAC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When EMAAR, DAMAC, Majid Al Futtaim, and Sobha all appear on the same attendee list alongside 21 other leading brokerage firms and developers, it sends an unambiguous signal: the conversation happening in that room matters.That was the reality at Dubai Property Exhibition on 6 March 2026, when 25 of the emirate's most active and influential real estate organisations gathered for the second DPS Talks session, a closed-door, strategic industry dialogue that has rapidly established itself as the most senior convening forum in Dubai's property sector.In the days since, a clear and consistent message has emerged from participants, investors, and industry observers across the market: the founders and team behind Dubai Property Exhibition (DPS) deserve sincere and public recognition for making it happen.The Room That Changed the ConversationThe second DPS Talks gathering brought together senior representatives from across the full spectrum of Dubai's real estate ecosystem, major listed developers, luxury boutique agencies, technology-driven proptech platforms, and internationally backed brokerage firms.Notable attendees included:Junaid Siddiqui | Head of Sales, EmaarFarah Taheri | Head of Sales, EmaarSyed Irshad Rahman | V.P Sales, DAMACAshraf Jawhar | S.V President, DAMACMohammed Hmeid | Managing Director, Majid Al FuttaimFawaz Sous | CEO, OCTAMarwan Al Kindi, Omar Gul, and 28 other senior industry leadersAttendees also represented organisations including DAMAC, EMAAR, BEYOND, Cledor, OCTA, Sobha, HRE, Majid Al Futtaim, DECA, H&S, Holm Living, Lighthouse, Kirpa, REM, Visionary, PSI, and Fidu, among others.Voices From the RoomAshraf JawharS.V President at DAMAC said:“This platform creates a real advantage for investors. Buyers looking to acquire multiple units or better understand the market can access 30+ developers in one place and compare opportunities efficiently. Instead of travelling across the UAE, everything is available under one roof, making it easier for clients and agents alike.”Industry Gratitude for the DPS TeamAcross brokerage firms, developer teams, investor groups, and associated industry bodies, appreciation for DPS and its founding team has been expressed clearly and consistently. Participants have noted that convening 25 competing and complementary organisations in one space with the candour and alignment that defined both DPS Talks sessions is an achievement that requires trust built over time, not simply logistics.The backdrop gives that achievement additional weight. Daily real estate transactions recorded by the Dubai Land Department have consistently exceeded AED 1 billion, demonstrating the depth of investor confidence in the emirate’s property market. Maintaining coherent, responsible, and forward-looking industry messaging during any period of global uncertainty is not a passive act; it requires exactly the kind of platform DPS Talks has become.“The response from the industry has been humbling. But what drives us is not recognition, it is the belief that when this market speaks with one responsible voice, everyone benefits: developers, brokers, investors, and the buyers they serve,” said a DPS spokesperson.DPS Talks will continue as a regular forum, with forthcoming sessions set to expand its participant community further across developers, institutional investors, international buyer representatives, and proptech innovators.ABOUT DUBAI PROPERTY EXHIBITION | DPSDubai Property Exhibition (DPS) is a permanent real estate exhibition and industry engagement platform based in Dubai, connecting developers, brokers, and global investors year-round. Through DPS Talks and its wider programming, DPS serves as a central hub for dialogue, collaboration, and market intelligence across the regional real estate sector.

Zero Friction. Pure Efficiency. Welcome to DPS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.