Epoch Concepts Named 2025 VAST Data Growth Partner of the Year, Federal

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced it has received the VAST Data 2025 Growth Partner of the Year, Federal award. The award was presented at VAST Data’s annual Sales Kickoff event and recognizes Epoch Concepts for exceptional revenue growth, technical expertise, and success in delivering VAST Data’s AI Operating System to federal, defense, and intelligence community customers.Epoch Concepts demonstrated outstanding performance in expanding VAST Data adoption across mission-critical environments by:- Driving significant year-over-year growth in VAST Data deployments across government agencies- Delivering innovative high-performance data architectures supporting AI, cyber, and national security workloads- Providing deep technical expertise and hands-on customer engagement from design through implementation- Strengthening joint go-to-market initiatives and strategic account development“We are honored to receive VAST Data’s 2025 Growth Partner of the Year, Federal award,” said Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder, Marcus Smiley. “This recognition reflects our team’s relentless focus on helping government customers modernize their data environments to support AI, cybersecurity, and mission-critical operations. Our partnership with VAST Data enables us to deliver transformative performance and simplicity at scale, and we look forward to continuing this momentum together.”Epoch Concepts leverages VAST’s AI Operating System, which unifies secure data access, database, and orchestrated compute engine services to help agencies break down data silos, accelerate analytics, and support emerging workloads including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and real-time cyber operations.For more information on Epoch Concepts, please visit http://www.epochconcepts.com . For more information on VAST Data, please visit https://www.vastdata.com/ About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller serving government departments, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is a NAICS-certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Learn more at epochconcepts.com.

