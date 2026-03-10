Easy Garage Door Repair Opens New Location Serving Houston and Bellaire
Easy Garage Door Repair opens on Craighead Dr, offering expert garage door repair near me in Bellaire, Meyerland, and Houston (77025) for all local residents.
Easy Garage Door Repair, a leading provider of comprehensive garage door services in the greater Houston area, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at 11214 Craighead Dr, Houston, TX 77025. This strategic expansion allows the company to provide faster, more efficient service to homeowners and businesses throughout southwest Houston.
With the demand for reliable local contractors on the rise, residents searching for garage door repair near me will now benefit from reduced response times and increased technician availability. The new Craighead Drive facility positions Easy Garage Door Repair to better serve key neighborhoods across the following zip codes:
77005 (Southside Place, West University)
77025 (Braeswood, New Craighead Dr Location)
77057 (Original Woodway Dr Location)
77096 (Meyerland)
77401 (Bellaire)
77402 (Bellaire)
"Opening our second location on Craighead Drive is a direct response to the growing needs of our community," said [Insert Name/Title], of Easy Garage Door Repair. "Whether it's an emergency spring fix or a full installation, our goal is to be the first choice for Garage door repair Houston. This new hub ensures our team is just minutes away when a garage door malfunctions."
Specializing in residential and commercial systems, the company is now the premier provider for Garage door repair Bellaire, offering everything from broken spring replacement and cable repair to opener installation and track realignment. Easy Garage Door Repair continues to operate its primary location at 5757 Woodway Dr Unit 301B, Houston, TX 77057, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the city.
For more information about Easy Garage Door Repair or to schedule a service appointment, please call (832) 570-3845 or visit https://www.easygaragedoorrepair.com/.
About Easy Garage Door Repair
Easy Garage Door Repair is a premier local business dedicated to providing top-tier garage door installation, maintenance, and repair services throughout Houston, TX. With highly trained technicians and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company ensures every garage door operates safely and efficiently.
Media Contact:
Tommy Hernandez
Manager
Easy Garage Door Repair
(832) 570-3845
info@easygaragedoorrepair.com
https://www.easygaragedoorrepair.com/
Mordechai Buzaglou
Easy Garage Door Repair
+1 832-980-6896
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Garage door replacement done right!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.