Bay State Remodeling Brings Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling to Boston, MA

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay State Remodeling , a design-build remodeling firm with offices at 121B Tremont St., Suite 24, Boston, MA 02135, and 437 Newtonville Ave., Suite B, Newton, MA 02460, continues to serve homeowners across Greater Boston and MetroWest Massachusetts with comprehensive interior renovation services. Founded in 2007 by Ray Yehoshua, Bay State Remodeling has completed hundreds of residential projects over nearly two decades — earning recognition from Houzz, Angi, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau for consistent excellence in craftsmanship, project management, and customer service.Bay State Remodeling operates as a true design-build company, meaning a single coordinated team manages every phase of a renovation from initial consultation through architectural planning, permitting, construction, and final inspection. This integrated approach eliminates the coordination gaps that often arise when homeowners manage separate designers, contractors, and suppliers independently. Clients receive a single point of contact, a clearly scoped project plan, and a dedicated project supervisor who oversees every phase of the work from start to finish.The company's service portfolio includes kitchen remodeling , bathroom renovation, basement finishing, attic conversion, whole-home remodeling, and full construction and development projects. Each engagement begins with an initial consultation to understand the homeowner's needs, followed by concept development, mood boarding, and product selection tailored to the project's scope and budget. Bay State Remodeling handles all permitting requirements and provides a final inspection to ensure every project meets its quality standards before closing out.Bay State Remodeling serves homeowners in Arlington, Belmont, Brookline, Cambridge, Dover, Lexington, Lincoln, Milton, Natick, Needham, Newton, Sherborn, Somerville, Waltham, Watertown, Wayland, Wellesley, and Weston. The firm also serves Boston neighborhoods including Brighton, Charlestown, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, West Roxbury, Back Bay, and the South End. Homeowners outside this list in Massachusetts are encouraged to call directly — the company's service footprint continues to expand.The company holds a 4.8-star rating on Google across hundreds of reviews, reflecting a consistent track record of delivering renovations on schedule and within budget. Bay State Remodeling's recognitions from Houzz, Angi, Yelp, and the BBB underscore a long-standing commitment to accountability and quality that has earned the trust of Boston-area homeowners for nearly 20 years.Recent completed projects include kitchen remodels on Mill St. in Newton, bathroom renovations on Cottonwood Rd. in Wellesley, and full-home renovations in Brookline, Arlington, Cambridge, Needham, Lexington, and Waltham. The company's project portfolio, available at baystateremodeling.com/our-projects/, documents the breadth and caliber of completed work across Greater Boston and MetroWest."Our process is built around clarity and accountability," said a company representative. "From the first consultation to the final walkthrough, homeowners always know what to expect, who is responsible, and what comes next. That level of transparency is why clients across Newton, Brookline, Cambridge, and the rest of Greater Boston continue to trust us with their most important renovation projects — and why so many return for additional work."Prospective clients can request a complimentary consultation by calling (617) 340-6418 or by submitting a project inquiry at baystateremodeling.com/contact-us/. The Bay State Remodeling team responds promptly with a clear plan for next steps, including scope confirmation, timeline, and budget alignment.About Bay State RemodelingBay State Remodeling is a full-service design-build remodeling firm founded in 2007 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a second office in Newton. The company provides kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, basement finishing, attic conversion, whole-home remodeling, and construction services to homeowners throughout Greater Boston and MetroWest Massachusetts. Bay State Remodeling has received industry recognition from Houzz, Angi, Yelp, and the BBB for exceptional service and craftsmanship and holds a 4.8-star rating on Google.- Boston Office: 121B Tremont St., Suite 24, Boston, MA 02135- Newton Office: 437 Newtonville Ave., Suite B, Newton, MA 02460

