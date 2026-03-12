MerQube Announces Strategic AI Partnership with Noonum to Revolutionize Thematic Indexing

Latest agentic indexing AI brings machine reasoning to thematic indexes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MerQube Announces Strategic AI Partnership with Noonum to Revolutionize Thematic IndexingLatest agentic indexing AI brings machine reasoning to LLMs and knowledge graphs to interrogate billions of data points and create thematic indexes based on robust facts, evidence and metrics, in minutes.March 12 2026 – MerQube, a technology-led research and index firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Noonum, a purpose-built AI engine for thematic investment analysis.Traditionally anchored in financial metrics and rigid taxonomies, the world of custom indexing is redefined through this partnership, enabling point-in-time indexes built around clients’ ideas, thoughts, intent, values, beliefs, and investment theses.The partnership enhances MerQube’s ability to systematically identify, quantify, and implement thematic investment strategies with greater speed and analytical depth. By pairing Noonum’s agentic AI-driven thematic intelligence with MerQube’s institutional index calculation and governance infrastructure, the collaboration supports a more efficient path from investment thesis to investable benchmark and points to a new era in Agentic AI for thematic index creation.Noonum is powered by a proprietary and unique semantic knowledge engine to interrogate billions of data points extracted from diverse sources such as corporate disclosures, earnings calls, patents, and global news. The platform applies machine reasoning to detect and quantify direct and indirect involvement with investment themes across companies and the associated supply chains to construct deterministic, repeatable point‑in‑time indexes suitable for back‑testing and historical validation. This is a significant evolution from traditional LLM-driven methods which typically have challenges due to the limitations of probabilistic approaches.The thematic exposure analytics generated by Noonum inform MerQube’s index design process, creating highly customized indices that aim to exactly reflect the natural language articulation of a client’s investment thesis whilst also enabling:- Systematic identification of thematic exposure beyond traditional industry classifications, which are often not equipped to assess new areas of investor interest e.g. Cobots or Neurotech- Evidence-based metrics for weighting, ranking, and rule construction- Identification of companies with both direct and supply-chain exposure to themes- Accelerated development timelines for customized thematic indicesMerQube’s platform, The Garage, will feature selected thematic concepts within its InQubator, allowing clients to evaluate strategies and seamlessly transition into governed production.“This partnership enhances both intelligence and execution,” said Vinit Srivastava, CEO and Co-Founder of MerQube. “The latest agentic AI capable of machine reasoning enables us to analyze thematic exposure at a scale and depth that goes far beyond what would be practical through manual research alone. Combined with our established index infrastructure, we can enhance the delivery of institutional-grade thematic benchmarks that are hyper-customized to exactly match investor requirements and bring them to market more efficiently.”Shankar Vaidyanathan, Founder and CEO of Noonum said: “Noonum brings structure to unstructured data, while MerQube is a recognized leader in building specialized indexes from structured datasets. By partnering together, we’re introducing a new dimension to investing—one that’s expansive, dynamic, and empowers us to completely redefine the indexing landscape. From this point forward, imagination is the only boundary in the world of indexing. ”Contact details:Barbara Mahebarbara.mahe@consultancy32.com+41 78 683 89 38Alex Brownalex.brown@consultancy32.com+44 (0) 781 705 1670Shaun WurzbachMerQube is a technology-led research and index firm specializing in the design and calculation of innovative rules-based investment strategies and passive solutions. Founded in 2019 by index industry veterans and technologists, MerQube was created as a technology-driven answer to the most sophisticated rules-based investment strategies. MerQube today calculates a broad range of strategies, from defined outcome and volatility management to real-time and intraday indices, supporting flexible rebalancing schedules and advanced execution methodologies.Noonum is an AI-driven knowledge-engine that empowers the creation and customization of portfolios and indexes for themes, trends, or any investment objective expressed in natural language. With live indexes already in the market, Noonum delivers an enterprise-ready, institutional-grade solution powered by its proprietary web of world commerce, which connects global companies, people, places, products, and concepts. Backed by leading financial institutions including Franklin Templeton and Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR (Gruppo Credem), Noonum is a Delaware C-Corporation with headquarters in the Greater Seattle area.

