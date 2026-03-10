Spiral Steel Pipes Market Forecast to Hit US$ 9.7 Billion by 2033 Driven by Petrochemical and Water Engineering Demand

Spiral Steel Pipes Market

Asia Pacific leads the spiral steel pipes market with over 40% global share, valued at about US$1.92 billion of total market revenue in 2026.

PUNE, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Spiral Steel Pipes Market is witnessing steady growth as infrastructure expansion, rising energy demand, and increasing investments in water management projects accelerate across major economies. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global spiral steel pipes market size is expected to be valued at US$ 4.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 9.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% during the 2026–2033 forecast period.

The growing demand from the petrochemical and water engineering sectors, along with accelerating infrastructure development across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, has driven growth in the spiral steel pipes market. These pipes are widely used for long-distance pipelines, water transportation systems, and structural applications due to their durability, cost efficiency, and high-pressure resistance. Additionally, technological advancements in manufacturing processes have also catalysed the demand for spiral steel pipes in recent years, enabling producers to enhance quality, efficiency, and product performance.

Expanding Infrastructure Development Driving Demand

Large-scale infrastructure development across emerging economies is one of the key factors fueling the spiral steel pipes market. Governments across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America are investing heavily in pipelines, transportation systems, and urban construction projects. Spiral steel pipes are increasingly preferred for such projects due to their strength, flexibility in diameter production, and suitability for large-scale installations. Growing urbanization and industrialization are further boosting demand for reliable pipeline systems for water, oil, and gas transportation.

Rising Petrochemical Industry Requirements

The petrochemical industry remains a major end-use sector for spiral steel pipes. With the expansion of oil and gas exploration activities and refinery capacity worldwide, the need for durable pipeline infrastructure has significantly increased. Spiral steel pipes are extensively used for transporting crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products across long distances. The growing global energy demand is therefore expected to remain a key driver for the market throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Focus on Water Infrastructure

Another major factor contributing to market growth is the rising investment in water engineering and wastewater management systems. Governments and municipal authorities worldwide are prioritizing the development of efficient water distribution and sewage networks to address water scarcity and urban population growth. Spiral steel pipes are widely used in large water pipelines due to their corrosion resistance and structural strength, making them ideal for water transportation and drainage systems.

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing

Technological progress in steel processing and pipe manufacturing has significantly improved the performance and reliability of spiral steel pipes. Modern manufacturing techniques such as automated welding, enhanced coating technologies, and improved quality control processes have enabled producers to manufacture pipes with higher durability and precision. These advancements have expanded the application scope of spiral steel pipes across various industries including power generation, chemicals, and agriculture.

Growing Applications in Power Generation Projects

Power plants, including thermal and renewable energy facilities, require extensive pipeline networks for cooling systems, water transportation, and structural support. Spiral steel pipes are increasingly used in such projects due to their ability to withstand high pressure and harsh environmental conditions. The ongoing expansion of power infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, is expected to contribute significantly to market demand.

Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives

Rapid urbanization across developing countries has led to increased demand for modern infrastructure systems. Smart city initiatives and urban development programs require advanced water supply systems, drainage networks, and utility pipelines. Spiral steel pipes play a crucial role in these applications due to their adaptability and cost efficiency. As cities continue to expand, the demand for robust pipeline solutions is expected to rise steadily.

Agricultural Irrigation Infrastructure Development

Agriculture remains a vital sector in many emerging economies, and efficient irrigation systems are essential for improving crop productivity. Spiral steel pipes are increasingly being utilized in large-scale irrigation networks to transport water across agricultural fields. Government initiatives aimed at improving irrigation infrastructure are expected to create new growth opportunities for the spiral steel pipes market in the coming years.

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Emerging economies in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are becoming key growth hubs for the spiral steel pipes market. Increasing industrial activity, large-scale infrastructure projects, and energy sector expansion are creating significant demand for pipeline solutions. Additionally, rising investments in cross-border oil and gas pipelines and water distribution systems are further boosting market expansion in these regions.

Market Segmentation

By Grade

• Food & Feed Grade

By Product Type

• Q345B

• X40-X80

• L245

• L360

• 16Mn

• Others

By Application

• Petrochemical Industry

• Water Engineering

• Chemical Industry

• Power Industry

• Agricultural Irrigation

• Urban Construction

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Company Insights

Key companies operating in the spiral steel pipes market include:

✦ Jindal SAW Ltd

✦ Nucor Skyline

✦ American SpiralWeld Pipe Company

✦ Tianjin Youfa Steel Pipe Group

✦ Baosteel Group

✦ Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group

✦ Welspun Corp

✦ EVRAZ North America

✦ SeAH Steel

✦ ArcelorMittal

✦ Tenaris

✦ Naylor Pipe Company

✦ Yangtze Steel Group

✦ PSL Limited

✦ Maharashtra Seamless

Future Outlook

The spiral steel pipes market is poised for strong growth in the coming years as global infrastructure investments continue to rise. Increasing demand for efficient pipeline systems in energy, water, and industrial sectors will remain a key growth driver. Furthermore, technological advancements in steel manufacturing and increasing adoption of high-performance materials are expected to enhance the durability and efficiency of spiral steel pipes.

