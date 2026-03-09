The value of the WTO: An economics viewpoint in six instalments

By Robert Staiger

Why do economies negotiate trade agreements? If unilateral free trade can benefit an economy, why do governments devote so much effort to negotiating reciprocal tariff reductions and detailed trade rules with their partners? The answer lies in a fundamental feature of trade policy: when governments act independently, their policies affect not only their own economies but also the economies of others.

The cross-border spillovers from trade policies create incentives for economies to act strategically, often leading to higher trade barriers than anyone would ultimately prefer. Trade agreements like the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and the Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization (WTO) can be understood as institutional responses to this problem.

At a time when the multilateral trading system faces mounting pressures - from geopolitical fragmentation to tariff escalation to subsidies and the rise of industrial policy - fundamental questions are being asked about the value of the WTO. What does the WTO actually do? Why were its rules designed the way they were? And do those rules still serve a meaningful economic purpose in today's global economy?

This six-part blog series - starting with this overview - takes up those questions from a particular vantage point: economics. Rather than approaching the WTO primarily as a political compromise or diplomatic construct, this series interprets the system as an institutional response to a recurring economic problem - one that arises whenever governments set trade policy unilaterally.

Because it requires a distinct economic interpretation, I put aside the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement) for the purposes of this blog in order to focus on interpreting the WTO agreements related to trade in goods and services. For the most part, I develop this interpretation in the context of trade in goods.

The core claim explored across the six instalments of this blog series is simple but powerful: the WTO's central value lies in helping governments to manage the cross-border spillovers created by their own trade policies. Through negotiated commitments, non-discrimination rules, reciprocity, and disciplines on both border and behind-the-border measures - together with its enforcement provisions - the WTO helps to create the conditions under which bargaining among governments can produce stable and mutually beneficial outcomes, even when governments might otherwise be tempted to act strategically.

This overview outlines the structure of the series and the key insights developed in each part. The six posts proceed in simple progression. The first explains the basic economic problem created by unilateral trade policy. The next three explore the role of the most-favoured-nation (MFN) principle - the principle of not discriminating between trading partners - in simplifying trade negotiations, shaping bargaining outcomes and influencing how the gains from trade agreements are distributed across economies. The fifth post explains a somewhat counterintuitive implication of this framework - that the main gains from trade negotiations often arise from an economy's own reciprocal trade-opening. The final post extends the analysis beyond tariffs to consider the WTO's rules governing subsidies, regulations and other policies that affect market access.

Part I: The basic idea: Trade policy and international spillovers

The economic interpretation developed in the first instalment begins with a basic observation: when governments set trade policies independently, they consider domestic costs and benefits - but not the costs imposed on trading partners.

A tariff, for example, does not simply alter domestic prices and quantities. It also affects foreign exporters by reducing the prices they receive and the quantities they sell. These are cross-border spillovers, or in economic jargon, "externalities".

When such externalities are ignored, economies have incentives to set tariffs inefficiently high to exploit their market power (monopsony) and lower the prices that foreign exporters charge in their markets. The resulting policy equilibrium - in which each economy acts in its own interest without coordination - leads to higher trade barriers than would otherwise arise, and reduces global welfare.

The WTO can be understood as an institutional solution to this coordination problem. By providing a structured forum for reciprocal and non-discriminatory tariff negotiations, the system allows governments to internalize the externalities they impose on one another and take account of the spillovers of their trade actions. In this sense, the WTO functions as a multilateral bargaining mechanism designed to approximate the conditions under which cooperative outcomes can emerge.

This externality-based framework provides a coherent economic explanation for key features of the system: tariff bindings or ceilings, transparency requirements for trade measures, reciprocity norms, non-discrimination rules, such as the MFN principle and national treatment (the principle of giving others the same treatment as one's own nationals), and even the concept of "market access" itself. Perhaps surprisingly, nowhere does the framework depend on the economist's case for free trade.

This first post in the series also reviews empirical evidence consistent with this interpretation. Economies appear to exercise market power when setting unilateral tariffs, and the imprint of that market power diminishes when they enter the WTO and accept negotiated binding commitments. The theory is not merely abstract - it aligns broadly with what happens in practice.

With this foundation in place, the remaining posts explore how specific WTO principles operationalize this economic logic. Each instalment focuses on a particular feature of the system and shows how it contributes to solving the underlying coordination problem created by unilateral trade policy.

Part II: Why MFN matters

The second instalment turns to the MFN principle, often described as a fairness norm, as it requires equal treatment among trading partners. But MFN is far more than a moral commitment to non-discrimination.

From an economic perspective, MFN plays two critical roles:

First, the MFN principle simplifies bargaining.

Without MFN, each tariff concession would have to be negotiated separately with each trading partner. The dimensions of the bargaining problem would explode: every product, every country pair and every tariff line would potentially require its own distinct negotiations. MFN collapses this complexity. A tariff cut extended to one partner must be extended to all, reducing negotiations to a product-by-product rather than country-by-country-by-product-by-product exercise.

This simplification dramatically reduces transaction costs and makes large-scale multilateral tariff negotiations feasible. And this does not even account for the additional complexity - avoided under MFN - that discriminatory tariffs introduce for the governments that must administer them and the exporting firms that must navigate them.

Second, MFN preserves the value of negotiated concessions.

If economies are unconstrained in their ability to grant discriminatory preferences to other economies, earlier concessions granted to one trading partner could be diluted or undermined by later concessions granted to another. MFN ensures that negotiated market access commitments remain secure and durable. When paired with reciprocity, MFN helps to stabilize expectations and sustain cooperation.

Historical evidence from early GATT rounds illustrates how these institutional features shaped bargaining behaviour. Under GATT rules, negotiators increasingly abandoned strategic "lowball offer" tactics and adopted more transparent, reciprocal bargaining practices. MFN and reciprocity together altered incentives and reduced strategic delay.

Part III: The counterfactual: what if MFN had been abandoned?

While MFN has clear benefits, it also generates positive spillovers for economies not directly involved in a bilateral bargain. This can create a free-rider problem: why participate actively if you can benefit from others' concessions?

This trade-off is examined through quantitative analysis of the Uruguay Round outcomes. What would have happened if economies had been allowed to negotiate discriminatory tariff reductions rather than extending concessions multilaterally under MFN?

The modelling results reveal a stark contrast.

Under MFN, other economies experience positive spillovers when two economies negotiate a tariff cut. Under discriminatory bargaining, those spillovers become negative -manifesting as trade diversion. Instead of sharing in expanded market access, other economies are excluded and may suffer welfare losses.

The key finding is striking: in the absence of MFN, the world might have been better off with no Uruguay Round tariff agreements at all than with a discriminatory one. While MFN introduces free-rider challenges, abandoning it produces more destabilizing and costly outcomes.

This counterfactual exercise underscores MFN's systemic importance. Its value lies not merely in fairness or tradition, but in shaping global welfare outcomes.

Part IV: MFN and the distribution of gains

The fourth instalment of this blog series explores a less appreciated role of MFN: its influence on the distribution of bargaining gains.

By requiring that concessions be extended to all members, MFN diffuses the benefits of successful negotiations. Large economies that secure significant tariff cuts from a partner must share the resulting gains with third parties. Their bargaining power is diluted through positive spillovers.

In contrast, under discriminatory - non-MFN - bargaining, powerful economies can extract gains more exclusively, amplifying asymmetries.

Quantitative evidence suggests that smaller and developing economies, and those with weak bargaining power, benefited disproportionately from MFN in the Uruguay Round. Without MFN, many of these economies might have experienced lower real incomes as a result of the Uruguay Round than if no agreement had occurred.

This distributional dimension helps to explain why MFN supports broad participation in the system. By limiting dominance and encouraging inclusiveness, MFN enhances the legitimacy and sustainability of the rules-based order.

Even large and powerful economies can have an interest in preserving MFN, because without it, smaller economies might disengage altogether, thereby undermining the cooperative framework from which all economies benefit.

Part V: What you get is what you give

The fifth instalment of this blog series introduces a somewhat counterintuitive implication of the economic perspective developed in the earlier posts: in reciprocal MFN tariff bargaining, the main gains that economies obtain from participation often arise from the policy changes they undertake themselves rather than from the spillovers created by the tariff cuts of others.

When economies exchange reciprocal tariff concessions, each economy's own trade-opening reduces domestic distortions and improves the efficiency of its economy. Although MFN ensures that tariff reductions generate positive spillovers for third economies, these spillovers are typically not the primary source of gains from participation in trade agreements. Instead, the central benefits stem from the domestic economic improvements associated with reciprocal trade-opening.

From this perspective, the logic of market-access bargaining becomes clearer: governments exchange concessions not because unilateral trade-opening is undesirable in principle, but because reciprocal negotiations help to ensure that economies are willing to undertake reforms that improve their own economic performance.

This perspective sheds light on today's tariff asymmetries, and suggests that further reciprocal trade-opening remains a latent opportunity, provided that WTO members can find a way to unlock it within the existing framework.

Part VI: Beyond tariffs

The sixth and final instalment of this blog series broadens the analysis beyond tariffs to consider the WTO's disciplines on non-tariff and behind-the-border measures.

As successive GATT rounds reduced tariffs to historically low levels, the focus shifted toward domestic regulations, subsidies and standards. Agreements such as the Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), the Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures, and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM), as well as the national treatment obligation, serve to protect the market access negotiated through tariff bindings.

These rules can be understood through the same economic lens. They help to define and secure rights over negotiated market access, approximating the conditions necessary for effective bargaining.

But they also present a challenge. Many domestic policies that affect trade - such as environmental regulation, public health measures or industrial policy - serve legitimate national objectives. The system must balance predictability and discipline with flexibility and policy space.

This tension was recognized even in the early conceptualization of the post-Second World War trading system. The trade-off between detailed contractual rules and interpretive flexibility remains central to contemporary reform debates.

A coherent economic interpretation

Taken together, the six blog posts offer a unified economic interpretation of the WTO as an institutional response to a recurring coordination problem in international trade policy. In summary:

Unilateral trade policies create cross-border spillovers;

Reciprocal, non-discriminatory bargaining according to MFN principles allows governments to take account of the spillovers of their trade actions;

MFN simplifies negotiations, stabilizes outcomes and diffuses gains among economies;

The main gains that economies obtain from reciprocal non-discriminatory bargaining arise from the policy changes they undertake themselves;

Behind-the-border rules secure negotiated market access while navigating flexibility.

The WTO's value, from this perspective, does not lie primarily in promoting trade expansion as an end in itself. Rather, it lies in providing a framework through which governments can manage the cross-border spillovers of their own policies and avoid mutually damaging outcomes.

At a time when calls for fundamental reforms of multilateral trade rules are increasingly heard, understanding the economic logic behind those rules is essential. Institutional features that may appear arcane or rigid often reflect deep insights about bargaining, incentives and stability.

This series of blog posts aims to illuminate that logic. By returning to economic fundamentals, it seeks to clarify what the WTO was designed to do, why its core principles matter, and what may be at stake as the system confronts new challenges.

The debate about the future of the multilateral trading system will undoubtedly continue. But meaningful reform efforts should begin with a clear understanding of the economic problem the WTO was built to solve - and the mechanisms through which it has sought to solve it.