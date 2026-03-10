Nature Coatings CEO Jane Palmer Named to Inc.’s Female Founders 500

Jane Palmer founded Nature Coatings in 2017 to revolutionize black pigments. NAC Logo

Palmer was recognized for revolutionizing the pigment industry with BioBlack™, a carbon-negative, non-toxic alternative to petroleum-based carbon black.

I am incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. alongside such a powerhouse group of women.” — Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature Coatings , the award-winning biochemicals company transforming wood waste into high-performing, bio-based black pigments, proudly announces that Founder and CEO Jane Palmer has been named to the prestigious Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500 list. Now in its ninth year, the annual list is a definitive registry of the most dynamic women entrepreneurs making significant waves in business.Palmer’s selection highlights a year of monumental growth and environmental impact for Nature Coatings. Under her leadership, the company has scaled its flagship product, BioBlack™—a 100% bio-based, carbon-negative black pigment—across global industries including apparel, cosmetics, asphalt, and textiles, among others. By partnering with major brands, Nature Coatings is successfully replacing highly toxic, petroleum-based carbon black with a safe, renewable alternative.Earning a spot on the Inc. Female Founders 500 is a testament to extraordinary entrepreneurial resilience. As Inc. notes, "few people, investors included, truly understand what it takes to survive, much less thrive, in business." Palmer was chosen from thousands of applicants through a highly competitive, three-round vetting process (two internal, one external)."I am incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. alongside such a powerhouse group of women," said Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings. "When I founded Nature Coatings, my goal was to prove that we don't have to jeopardize our health or our planet just to get the color black. This recognition validates our mission to decarbonize color and proves that sustainable, non-toxic innovations can successfully scale to meet the demands of massive global industries."By utilizing FSC-certified wood waste in a closed-loop system, Nature Coatings provides a high-performing pigment that contains zero detectable PAHs, PFAS, or VOCs, while reducing Scope 3 emissions by up to 85%. Palmer's inclusion on the Inc. list underscores her success in navigating the complex transition from a breakthrough lab concept to a commercially viable, globally adopted industrial solution.About Nature CoatingsGlobal brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings’ BioBlack to deliver a durable, scalable replacement for carbon black that is non-toxic and sustainably sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic, and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its products are used across textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile, and footwear), plastics, paints, and coatings. Backed by investors including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings’ pigments have been adopted by innovative global brands including Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack & Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.

