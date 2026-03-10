Action Services Group Acquires Stouch Lighting to Expand Turn-Key National LED Upgrade Procurement Capabilities

Action Services Group Logo Stouch Lighting Logo

Acquisition strengthens product procurement capabilities, enabling cost savings and expanded lighting solutions for commercial clients nationwide.

Integrating Stouch Lighting allows us to reduce project costs and pass direct product procurement savings on to our clients.” — Ted Stouch, Owner and Founder of Action Services Group

GLEN MILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Services Group, a national provider of lighting, electrical, signage, and facility services, today announced the acquisition of Stouch Lighting, a nationwide distributor of LED lighting fixtures, controls, and accessories, specializing in practical, performance-driven lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, multifamily, retail, and institutional projects, while also providing lighting design and specification services for architects, engineers, and end users.

The acquisition enables Action Services Group to procure commercial lighting products directly through Stouch Lighting, creating significant cost advantages that are passed directly on to clients.

Stouch Lighting will continue operating under its established brand and leadership, with Justin Stouch remaining President of Stouch Lighting, ensuring continuity for customers, manufacturers, and industry partners while expanding the company’s reach through Action Services Group’s national service platform.

Strategic Expansion of Turn-Key LED Upgrade Services

Lighting upgrades remain one of the most effective strategies for organizations seeking to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, and modernize facility infrastructure. Modern LED lighting systems can reduce lighting energy usage by 50–75% compared to legacy technologies.

“By bringing Stouch Lighting into the Action Services Group organization, we’re able to combine manufacturer-neutral lighting procurement with our national project management, installation, and rebate recovery services,” said Ted Stouch, Owner and Founder of Action Services Group. “This allows us to deliver fully turn-key LED upgrade solutions that reduce project costs while passing the savings from direct product procurement on to our clients.”

Manufacturer-Neutral Lighting Procurement for Optimal Performance

A manufacturer-neutral lighting distributor works with multiple lighting manufacturers rather than promoting a single brand, allowing lighting solutions to be selected based on performance, reliability, energy efficiency, constructability, and cost effectiveness. Stouch Lighting has built its reputation on this product-neutral approach, helping clients identify the most appropriate LED fixtures, controls, and accessories for the specific needs of each project and facility environment.

“Stouch Lighting has always focused on helping customers identify lighting products and solutions that deliver long-term performance and energy savings,” said Justin Stouch, President of Stouch Lighting. “By joining the Action Services Group platform, we can expand that mission by pairing our distribution, lighting design, and specification expertise with a national service infrastructure capable of supporting complex lighting upgrade projects from planning through execution.”

Supporting Multi-Site Lighting Upgrades Across North America

The combined capabilities of the two organizations position Action Services Group to support large-scale lighting modernization projects across:

• Retail chains

• Distribution centers and warehouses

• Commercial real estate portfolios

• Hospitality organizations

• Healthcare and education facilities

• National restaurant brands

Through the acquisition, clients will benefit from a single partner capable of managing the entire lighting upgrade lifecycle, including:

• Commercial LED retrofit projects

• Lighting design assist and specification services

• Manufacturer-neutral lighting product procurement

• National project management and installation

• Energy efficiency optimization and rebate recovery

About Action Services Group

Action Services Group is a national provider of lighting, electrical, signage, and facility maintenance services. With more than 35 years of industry experience, the company delivers turn-key facility solutions including LED retrofits, electrical services, lighting maintenance, signage services, and energy-efficiency upgrades.

Through centralized project management and nationwide service coverage, Action Services Group supports organizations managing multi-site facility portfolios across North America.

To learn more about Action Services Group: https://actionservicesgroup.com

About Stouch Lighting

Stouch Lighting is a nationwide distributor of LED lighting fixtures, controls, and accessories, specializing in practical, performance-driven lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, multifamily, retail, and institutional projects. In addition to its contractor supply capabilities, the company provides lighting design and specification services that help customers align product selection, system performance, energy efficiency, and project requirements.

To learn more about Stouch Lighting: https://www.stouchlighting.com/

