Nicole Rayfield’s ‘Polish Me Unbothered’ Brand Heads to Shark Tank Pitch for Final Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia Entrepreneur Nicole Rayfield Inspires a Movement of Joy, Peace, and Purpose Through Her Brand Polish Me Unbothered — Now Headed to Pitch for the Final Season of Shark Tank In a world where burnout, stress and constant noise have become the norm, entrepreneur Nicole Rayfield is inviting women everywhere to do something radical: choose joy, protect their peace and live unapologetically unbothered. Through her fast-growing beauty and lifestyle brand Polish Me Unbothered, Rayfield is transforming a simple self-care ritual into a bold cultural statement, and she may soon take that message to millions of viewers nationwide.On March 18, Rayfield will step into one of the most competitive entrepreneurial arenas in the country when she pitches her vegan, cruelty-free nail polish brand to producers for the final season of ABC’s iconic business show Shark Tank. If selected, she could bring her powerful story, and her purpose-driven beauty brand, to national television.But Rayfield’s journey is about far more than nail polish. It’s about reclaiming peace.“Polish Me Unbothered isn’t just a beauty brand, it’s a mindset,” Rayfield said. “Women carry so much every day: careers, families, expectations, stress. I wanted to create something that reminds us to pause, breathe and choose ourselves without apology.”Founded on the principles of wellness, empowerment and conscious beauty, Polish Me Unbothered offers vegan, cruelty-free nail polishes designed for women who want beauty products that align with their values while celebrating their individuality but what has resonated most with customers is the philosophy behind the polish.Each shade reflects a feeling or affirmation, encouraging women to embrace confidence, calm, joy and emotional freedom in a world that often demands the opposite.In a time when conversations around mental health, self-care and work-life balance dominate headlines, Rayfield’s brand taps into a growing national movement toward intentional living and inner peace.Industry analysts say the clean beauty market is projected to exceed $22 billion globally by 2030, with consumers increasingly seeking ethical, non-toxic products that reflect their lifestyle and values.Rayfield believes Polish Me Unbothered sits at the intersection of beauty, wellness and empowerment.“When a woman looks down at her hands, I want her to remember who she is, strong, worthy and unbothered by the noise around her,” she said.Rayfield’s upcoming Shark Tank pitch opportunity comes during a historic moment for the show, which is entering its final season after more than a decade of launching some of America’s most recognizable brands.For Rayfield, the opportunity represents more than investment potential. It’s a chance to bring a powerful message to women across the country.“If I get the chance to stand in front of the Sharks, I won’t just be pitching nail polish,” Rayfield said. “I’ll be pitching peace. I’ll be pitching joy. I’ll be pitching the idea that women deserve products and lives that reflect their worth.”As anticipation builds around the final season of Shark Tank, Rayfield is preparing to introduce the Sharks — and potentially millions of viewers, to a brand rooted in beauty, purpose and unapologetic calm. If she succeeds, the movement she started with a bottle of polish could soon become a national conversation about what it truly means to live unbothered.________________________________________About Polish Me UnbotheredPolish Me Unbothered is a vegan, cruelty-free nail polish brand founded by entrepreneur Nicole Rayfield. Built on the belief that beauty should support both wellness and empowerment, the brand encourages women to embrace joy, confidence and peace through intentional self-care. Polish Me Unbothered promotes a lifestyle of choosing calm over chaos and living boldly and beautifully, unbothered.

