GreenRoad Announces Leadership Evolution to Accelerate Global Growth and AI Innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenRoad, a global leader in fleet safety and predictive risk intelligence, today announced a leadership evolution designed to accelerate global expansion and advance the company’s next-generation Predictive Agentic AI platform.

GreenRoad’s mission is clear: make public transportation safer, smarter, and more resilient for the millions of passengers who rely on it every day. By combining deep transportation expertise with advanced AI, GreenRoad’s platform goes beyond monitoring driver behavior - it anticipates risk before incidents occur.

Today, more buses in the UK operate with the GreenRoad safety platform than with any other safety solution. Across hundreds of fleets worldwide, GreenRoad’s technology is already improving driver behavior, reducing risk, and helping operators deliver safer and more efficient transportation services.

This leadership evolution reflects a pivotal moment for the company. The technology is proven, customer adoption is accelerating, and the opportunity to scale globally has never been greater.

Yali Harari has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, stepping into a role she has been building toward for the past two years while leading GreenRoad’s AI strategy. Under her leadership, the company’s Predictive Agentic AI capabilities have evolved into a live commercial platform delivering measurable safety outcomes for customers while opening new market opportunities globally. Yali brings more than 25 years of experience scaling technology companies, combining operational rigor with a forward-looking vision for how AI can transform transportation safety.

“I am honored to step into the CEO role at GreenRoad.” said Yali Harari. “The company is entering an exciting phase of growth and innovation. Our Predictive Agentic AI is already helping fleets reduce risk and improve safety every day. With strong customer momentum and a clear product roadmap, we are well-positioned to expand globally and redefine the future of bus and coach safety.”

Yossi Carmil joins GreenRoad as Executive Chairman, bringing extensive experience scaling successful global technology companies and guiding them through periods of significant growth. Carmil served for two decades as CEO of Cellebrite, where he led the company from early startup stages to becoming a $400M ARR/$5.5B market cap global leader and publicly traded NASDAQ company. His experience in global scaling, go-to-market execution, capital markets readiness, and board leadership will support GreenRoad as it accelerates its next phase of expansion.

“GreenRoad has built something genuinely differentiated,” said Yossi Carmil, Executive Chairman. “The combination of deep domain expertise in public transportation safety, a commercially proven predictive agentic AI platform, strong global customer traction and a committed investor base creates a compelling foundation for growth. I look forward to working closely with Yali and the management team to unlock the company’s full global potential.”

Zohar Elhanani, who served as CEO for the past four years, will transition to the company’s Board of Directors. During his tenure, Zohar strengthened the company’s product foundation, advanced innovation initiatives, and positioned GreenRoad to capture the next wave of growth in AI-powered transportation safety. His transition to the Board ensures strategic continuity and alignment that will help GreenRoad accelerate growth.

“I am proud of what the GreenRoad team has accomplished together," said Zohar Elhanani,” the company has never been stronger - with a better product, a stronger team, and a clear strategic path forward. I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success from the Board.”

“GreenRoad has reached an important stage in its journey, with strong technology, growing market demand, and a clear opportunity to scale globally,” said Haim Shani, Board Member and former Chairman of GreenRoad. “As co-founder and General Partner of IGP, the long-term investors and owners of the company, I can proudly say that IGP remains fully committed to GreenRoad’s future and to supporting the next phase of its growth. I look forward to continuing to contribute as a Board member. Having previously partnered with both Yali and Yossi in scaling successful technology companies, I am confident that this leadership structure provides the right foundation to realize GreenRoad’s full potential.”

About GreenRoad

GreenRoad is a global leader in proactive AI-powered fleet safety, turning telematics data into predictive risk intelligence. With more buses deployed in the UK than any other provider, GreenRoad helps fleet operators reduce risk, improve driver behavior, and operate more efficiently across bus, coach, and commercial vehicle fleets. For more information, visit www.greenroad.com.

