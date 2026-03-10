Acorn Biolabs Advances Autologous Regenerative Platform with Injectable Clinical Study for Facial Rejuvenation

Medical-grade glass vials containing each patient’s personalized YOU secretome, created from their own preserved hair-follicle cells. Each vial delivers a measured, in-clinic dose of bioactive signals to support skin and scalp regeneration.

Initial treatments are underway in randomized study of Acorn’s personalized autologous injectable for improving facial skin quality.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acorn Biolabs, a regenerative medicine company developing personalized, autologous biologics derived from hair follicles, announced today that the first patients have been treated in its randomized clinical evaluation of injectable secretome (YOU™) for facial skin quality, specifically intra-dermal facial injection and cannula under-eye injection.

The blinded, randomized, controlled trial (NCT07227883) will quantitatively assess the efficacy and safety of the autologous hair-follicle secretome for skin rejuvenation. The trial will assess changes in skin quality (wrinkles, roughness, erythema, pigmentation, elasticity and pore size), investigator and patient global assessments, patient satisfaction, and safety outcomes over a defined treatment and follow-up period. Additionally, four of the study patients will participate in a blinded, controlled biopsy study to assess dermatopathological changes. The first patients treated mark an important milestone toward generating high-quality clinical data in this highly important segment of the aesthetic market.

The study will be conducted at a single investigational site led by Steve Yoelin, M.D. (Newport Beach, CA), a board-certified ophthalmologist who is a leading practitioner, researcher, and trainer of neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and other medical aesthetic products in the United States.

“This trial marks an important step in generating rigorous clinical data to evaluate the benefits of a new autologous regenerative approach targeting the improvement of skin quality and performance,” said Dr. Drew Taylor, CEO at Acorn Biolabs. “This marks our continued work to leverage a patient’s own unique biology to deliver the next generation of regenerative medicine.” “We are excited to conduct this study, as it will quantitatively measure the outcomes for patients seeking facial rejuvenation,” added Dr. Steven Yoelin, principal investigator of the study. “If successful, this initial trial will pave the way for further development of this personalized treatment that I believe will be transformative in this field.”

ABOUT YOU™

Autologous hair follicle secretome (YOU™) is a lyophilized powder of growth factors, cytokines, exosomes, and signalling molecules released by a patient’s own follicle-derived stem cells. The bioactive factors identified in YOU™ have demonstrated the ability to meaningfully rejuvenate aging skin. YOU™ and these bioactive factors are being evaluated for their potential effects on collagen and elastin biogenesis, which is known to improve skin quality and appearance. Because the secretome is autologous—derived from the patient—it offers advantages, including reduced immunogenicity and a safety profile distinct from allogeneic or synthetic approaches. Growing interest in personalized regenerative strategies positions YOU™ as a promising option.

CLINICAL CONTEXT AND RATIONALE

There is a large and expanding market within aesthetic and regenerative medicine as the search for safe, effective, and durable strategies to reverse visible skin aging accelerates. Approaches including current injectables and energy-based modalities typically offer only temporary or surface-level improvements and do not address the fundamental cellular deterioration that underpins progressive aging. Stem cell–derived biologics, such as this one, which harness the regenerative potential intrinsic to select stem cell populations, have emerged as promising solutions capable of addressing deeper biological mechanisms.

Randomized, controlled clinical trials are essential for determining whether the autologous hair follicle secretome can deliver clinically meaningful benefits in reducing the signs of aging. By incorporating objective skin quality measurements and patient-reported outcomes, this study aims to generate data that are relevant both scientifically and from a patient perspective. The study is being performed under institutional review board committee oversight and in accordance with Good Clinical Practice and applicable regulatory requirements. Enrollment is ongoing.

ABOUT ACORN BIOLABS

Acorn Biolabs is a regenerative medicine company focused on preserving patients’ own hair follicle stem cells and translating that biology into personalized products for skin and hair, with broader regenerative applications under active research. For more information about this study or Acorn Biolabs, please visit https://acorn.me/



