South Carolina Criminal Defense Attorney James R. Snell Jr. Quoted by A&E Crime & Investigation Regarding Alford Pleas

James R. Snell, Jr., South Carolina Criminal Defense Attorney

South Carolina criminal defense lawyer James R. Snell Jr. was quoted by A&E Crime & Investigation in an article explaining Alford pleas.

Depending on the circumstances of the case, courts may evaluate an Alford plea differently because it does not involve a traditional admission of responsibility” — James R. Snell, Jr.

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Criminal defense attorney James R. Snell Jr., founder of the Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC in Lexington, South Carolina, was recently quoted by A&E Television Networks Crime & Investigation in an article explaining Alford pleas in criminal cases.The article, titled “What Is an Alford Plea?”, discusses how this type of plea works in criminal court and why defendants sometimes choose this option instead of entering a traditional guilty plea.An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept a criminal conviction while maintaining that they did not commit the offense when they believe the prosecution may have sufficient evidence to persuade a jury to convict. The plea takes its name from the United States Supreme Court decision in North Carolina v. Alford, which recognized that defendants may choose to accept a conviction while continuing to assert innocence. An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept the benefit of a plea bargain, even if they are denying guilt for the offense.In the article, Snell explained that in some circumstances defendants who enter an Alford plea may face different sentencing considerations compared to defendants who openly admit guilt.“Depending on the circumstances of the case, courts may evaluate an Alford plea differently because it does not involve a traditional admission of responsibility,” Snell noted in the article.Decisions about whether to accept a plea offer is the most important choice a defendant will make during a criminal case. Each situation involves careful evaluation of the available evidence, the potential risks of trial, and the possible consequences of a conviction.The full article can be read at:The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC represents individuals facing criminal charges in Lexington, Columbia, and throughout South Carolina. The firm handles a wide range of criminal defense matters including South Carolina DUI charges, domestic violence allegations, drug offenses, sexual exploitation of a minor charges, and criminal sexual conduct cases.For more information about the Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC, call (803) 359-3301 or visit www.snelllaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.