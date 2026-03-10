StyleBuddy Launches India’s Largest Affiliate Program for Fashion and Lifestyle Enthusiasts

StyleBuddy Launches New Global Affiliate Program: Empowering Fashion Creators and Stylists to Monetize Their Passion StyleBuddy, India’s leading personal styling and personal shopper platform, announced the launch of its Affiliate Program. StyleBuddy, India’s leading personal styling and shopping assistance company

The StyleBuddy affiliate program allows participants to earn big commissions, work from anywhere, and be their own boss.

By launching this affiliate program, we are opening doors for aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts to build sustainable digital businesses.” — Priya Rajesh

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StyleBuddy, India’s leading personal styling and image consultancy company, today officially announced the launch of the StyleBuddy Affiliate Program . This initiative is designed to empower fashion bloggers, social media influencers, NIFT-certified stylists, and lifestyle creators by providing a streamlined pathway to earn competitive commissions while promoting holistic personal transformation.The program, now live at https://affiliates.stylebuddy.fashion/ , marks a significant step in StyleBuddy’s mission to democratize professional styling, making it accessible to everyone through a global network of style advocates.Bridging the Gap Between Influence and IncomeAs the fashion industry shifts toward personalized, AI-driven experiences, StyleBuddy is providing its partners with the tools to stay ahead. The Affiliate Program offers a lucrative opportunity for creators to recommend StyleBuddy’s signature services - including Personal Shopping Assistance, Wardrobe Makeovers, and the revolutionary "Styled Looks" (5 curated looks in 30 minutes)."Our mission has always been to empower individuals to feel confident and authentic in their personal style," said Siddharth Pandit, Founder and CEO of StyleBuddy. "With the launch of our Affiliate Program, we are extending that empowerment to our community of creators. We are not just offering a commission; we are building a partnership where fashion enthusiasts can grow their own brand alongside India’s largest personal styling ecosystem."Key Benefits of the StyleBuddy Affiliate Program:Generous Commission Structure: Affiliates earn a percentage on every successful referral for StyleBuddy’s virtual and in-person styling packages.Marketing Toolkit: Access to high-converting banners, social media assets, and personalized text links designed for Instagram, YouTube, and personal blogs.Real-Time Dashboard: A dedicated affiliate portal to track clicks, conversions, and payouts with 24/7 transparency.Exclusive Creator Perks: Early access to new service launches, such as AI-powered styling tools and "Maya," the 24/7 AI Fashion Assistant.Global Reach with Local Expertise: While StyleBuddy has a massive footprint in Indian metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the affiliate program is open to global partners looking to tap into the NRI and international fashion markets.How to Join:The StyleBuddy Affiliate Program is free to join and requires no technical expertise. Interested partners can sign up in three simple steps:Register: Create an account at StyleBuddy Affiliates Website Promote: Share unique affiliate links across social media, blogs, or email newsletters.Earn: Receive payouts for every client who books a transformation session through the referral link.About StyleBuddyStyleBuddy is India’s first and largest tech-enabled personal styling and personality transformation company. Combining the expertise of NIFT-certified stylists with cutting-edge AI, StyleBuddy provides a holistic approach to "Style, Grooming & Personality." From wedding shopping to corporate image consulting, StyleBuddy helps thousands of individuals worldwide own every room they walk into.

