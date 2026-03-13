Cor Consulting Advances Expansion Goals With Plans to Double Locations and Support Small Business Growth

Cor Consulting plans to double its locations by 2026, expanding B2B telecom sales while supporting small businesses and local economic growth.

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEATTLE, WA — Cor Consulting has announced continued expansion plans aimed at supporting small businesses and increasing its operational footprint across multiple markets. The firm currently operates four locations and has set a goal to double that number through 2026 while expanding into additional industries.Supporting Local Business GrowthCor Consulting’s expansion strategy is centered on providing small and mid-sized businesses with access to structured sales systems , trained sales teams, and modern marketing support. By offering these services, the firm seeks to help local businesses strengthen revenue generation, improve customer acquisition, and scale more effectively in competitive markets.The company’s leadership has emphasized that its growth model is designed to stimulate local economies by creating sales roles, leadership opportunities, and long-term partnerships with regional businesses.Focused Operations in B2B Telecommunications SalesAt present, Cor Consulting operates out of four locations, all dedicated to B2B sales within the telecommunications sector . The firm has built its operations around representing national telecom providers, supporting client acquisition, market expansion, and customer engagement initiatives.Cor Consulting also aims to double its number of operating locations by the end of 2026. The planned expansion includes entering new geographic markets while maintaining operational continuity across existing offices.In addition to geographic growth, the firm has outlined plans to expand into new industries beyond telecommunications. These efforts are expected to leverage Cor Consulting’s established sales frameworks while adapting strategies to meet the needs of different sectors.Local Operations with Global Market StandardsCor Consulting’s leadership has stated that the firm’s expansion is focused on measured, sustainable growth supported by scalable systems and strong local partnerships. The company plans to continue aligning its services with the needs of small businesses while adapting to evolving market conditions.As Cor Consulting works toward its 2026 expansion goals, its focus remains on providing consistent sales support, contributing to regional business development, and broadening its presence across industries and markets.For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Cor Consulting through its Seattle-area offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.