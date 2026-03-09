Province Celebrates International Year of the Woman Farmer

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan celebrates International Year of the Woman farmer and the women whose leadership, innovation and hard work continue to strengthen the province's agriculture sector.

"Women have helped shape every part of our agriculture sector, strengthening both our economy and our communities," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "From farming and ranching operations to research labs and processing facilities, their leadership across the value chain is driving the innovation that continues to keep Saskatchewan at the forefront of Canadian agriculture."

Saskatchewan is home to more than 34,000 farms, most of them family owned, many of them operated by husband-and-wife partnerships, and a growing number run by women.

The province has an active network of female agriculture professionals who strive to connect and encourage women in the industry and serve on various industry association boards and committees. One such network is Saskatchewan Women in Ag.

"Saskatchewan Women in Ag hosts networking events and mentorship activities to connect like-minded women from across the province and beyond," Board Chair Anna Karlsson said. "Through relationship building, our members support, empower, and uplift one another contributing to a stronger, more resilient industry."

This year, we recognize the role of women in agriculture in helping to bring safe, high-quality agri-food products to tables across North America.

