Shannon Morales is featured in purple blazer Diversitech hosted a Sneaker Ball for conference attendees Shannon Morales Giving Opening Remarks at Diversitech Conference

Diversitech returns March 19–21, 2026, at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, it is the fifth annual national conference produced by Tribaja that convenes tech leaders.

The world is already coming to Philadelphia in 2026, and Diversitech is proud to be part of what makes this city a global destination for innovation, said Shannon Morales, CEO of Tribaja.” — Shannon Morales

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversitech 2026 Returns to Philadelphia with Zillow as Title Sponsor, Positioning the City as a Global Hub for Tech and Innovation. National conference runs March 19–21 at Rivers Casino as Philadelphia takes the world stageIn a year when Philadelphia becomes a global MainStage — hosting the MLB All-Star Game, FIFA World Cup matches, and PGA Championship events — Diversitech 2026 will add another powerful national activation, bringing technology, innovation, and inclusive leadership to the city.Returning March 19–21, 2026, at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Diversitech 2026 is the fifth annual national conference produced by Tribaja that convenes leaders, innovators, founders, and emerging talent to shape the future of tech and workforce equity. Zillow joins as Title Sponsor, reinforcing a shared commitment to economic mobility, innovation, and sustainable career pathways in technology.“The world is already coming to Philadelphia in 2026, and Diversitech is proud to be part of what makes this city a global destination for innovation,” said Shannon Morales , CEO of Tribaja. “We are not only participating in a historic year for Philadelphia — we are helping define it by bringing national and global tech leaders together to drive real impact.”Additional sponsors include Intuit and the City of Philadelphia, with community partners INROADS and Hopeworks supporting workforce development, talent pipelines, and access to tech careers.Bringing the World to Philly Through Tech and InnovationWhile Diversitech 2026 takes place during Women’s History Month, the conference’s focus is national and global in scope, highlighting how technology and innovation are reshaping industries, economies, and communities. The conference aligns with the National Women’s History Alliance’s 2026 theme, “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future,” by elevating women leaders within broader conversations about the future of work.As part of Women’s History Month programming, Diversitech will host a Women’s History Month Brunch in partnership with Accenture, spotlighting executive leadership, mentorship, and pathways to advancement.A National Platform for Leaders and InnovatorsDiversitech 2026 will feature keynote speakers, executive leaders, panel discussions, workshops, and curated networking experiences designed to connect talent with opportunity and inspire innovation across industries. The conference also offers high-level engagement opportunities for executives, sponsors, and organizations seeking to invest in the future of the tech workforce.Tickets are now on sale, with programming designed for professionals, founders, students, and companies committed to building a more innovative and inclusive tech ecosystem.Conference HighlightsDiversitech 2026 is curated around Tribaja’s signature Learn, Earn, Grow social impact pillars, delivering an immersive, career-accelerating experience.Days 1 & 2: Career & Tech Expo | Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaThe heart of Diversitech features a high-energy expo connecting attendees with top employers, emerging technologies, and hands-on activations, including:Career matchmaking and on-site interviewsExecutive leadership and DEI-focused programmingStartup and innovation showcasesProfessional development workshopsExclusive executive and sponsor experiencesAnd many more activations to be announcedSignature Evening & After-Hours ExperiencesWednesday, March 18 | Time: TBD - Location: TBDMedia Preview NightAn exclusive evening for press, partners, and featured leaders ahead of the conference.Thursday, March 19Executive Reception — Sponsored by ZillowDesigned for professionals with 7+ years of experience seeking career advancement and executive-level networking.Friday, March 20Special Live Musical Performance by Rotimi in ConcertFollowed by a ’90s Hip Hop & R&B Night, celebrating culture, community, and connection.Saturday, March 21Women’s History Month Brunch — Sponsored by Accenture - Followed by “Code on Court,” a tech-forward basketball tournament during March Madness Weekend Official After Party at The WinstonA Movement for Equity and Economic MobilityDiversitech 2026 underscores Tribaja’s unwavering commitment to advancing equity in tech by bridging opportunity gaps and expanding access to high-growth careers.Ticket Options Include:Student Passes: $149 (with valid student ID)All-Access Passes: $449, including VIP perksTribaja Members receive free ticket upgrades, and Tribaja looks forward to welcoming attendees from across the country to Philadelphia this year.Get InvolvedDiversitech 2026 is expected to draw national media attention, executive leaders, policymakers, founders, and rising talent from across the country.To register, visit https://diversitech.tribaja.co/ For sponsorship or partnership inquiries, email diversitech@tribaja.co

