Shamla Tech to Launch CertiK Top-Rated SEC-Compliant Platform for Tokenizing $3.8B Forge Atlanta Real Estate Project

SEC-compliant RWA tokenization platform

Shamla Tech set to launch CertiK top-rated, SEC-compliant platform for TORCH RWA to support tokenization of the $3.8B Forge Atlanta real estate development.

Real estate tokenization must rest on regulatory clarity and institutional trust. We are building secure, compliance aligned RWA infrastructure that property sponsors and institutions can scale with.” — Balaji, CEO of Shamla Tech Solutions.

MD, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamla Tech Solutions is set to launch a CertiK top-rated, SEC-compliant RWA tokenization platform as the technology partner for TORCH RWA, , a TRCH-powered institutional-grade marketplace anchored by Forge Atlanta, a $3.8 billion multi-phase mixed-use development in downtown Atlanta sponsored by Webstar Technology Group (OTCPK: WBSR).Developed in alignment with U.S. securities exemption frameworks, the platform will integrate property token issuance, accredited investor onboarding, ownership controls, and regulated secondary transfers within a compliance-first architecture designed for institutional adoption in U.S. real estate markets.SEC-Aligned Tokenization InfrastructureThe RWA platform being developed by Shamla Tech will integrate issuance, compliance, custody connectivity, and lifecycle asset management capabilities, including:1) Reg D, Reg S, and Reg A+ compatible structuring2)Accredited investor verification and KYC/AML modules3)Smart contract-based transfer restrictions4)Automated cap table and distribution systems5)Custody and wallet integrations6)Controlled secondary transfer enablement7)Administrative dashboards for issuers and compliance teamsThis infrastructure will enable real estate operators to structure tokenized offerings within established SEC exemption pathways while maintaining investor protection and reporting standards.U.S. Real Estate Market TransitionReal estate is emerging as a leading asset class within the broader tokenization movement. Research from Boston Consulting Group projects that tokenized assets could approach nearly $16 trillion by 2030, with real estate expected to capture a significant share as institutions seek improved liquidity, capital efficiency, and diversified investor access.In the United States, modernization efforts are increasingly focused on digitizing ownership within established securities frameworks. As projects such as large-scale developments and institutional property portfolios explore tokenized capital formation, platforms must embed compliance, investor verification, transfer controls, reporting infrastructure, and governance mechanisms directly into the underlying blockchain architecture.TORCH RWA: Institutional RWA Tokenization Platform DeploymentShamla Tech is developing the SEC-compliant tokenization infrastructure powering TORCH RWA, an institutional-grade real estate platform designed to enable compliant digital property offerings within U.S. regulatory frameworks.As technology partner, Shamla Tech is building a digital securities environment integrating:1) KYC and AML investor onboarding2)Structured digital securities issuance workflows3)Compliance-controlled asset transfers4)Revenue distribution infrastructure5)Portfolio transparency and reporting6)Lifecycle governance mechanismsThe platform will support large-scale projects including Forge Atlanta, a mixed-use real estate development with an estimated $3.8 billion project scale, while CertiK recognized TORCH RWA among top emerging Real-World Asset (RWA) projects.Looking Ahead: Institutional Real Estate Infrastructure Real estate tokenization is advancing within structured regulatory frameworks. As adoption expands across U.S. property markets, platforms must operate as regulated digital securities environments with compliance, investor governance, ownership controls, reporting standards, and transaction oversight.Shamla Tech is focused on advancing real estate tokenization infrastructure aligned with the regulatory and fiduciary standards expected by institutional capital markets. The strategy prioritizes securities-compliant offerings, secondary liquidity, institutional custody integration, portfolio-scale tokenization capabilities, automated investor governance, and compliance oversight through monitoring and audit mechanisms.About Shamla Tech SolutionsShamla Tech Solutions is a global blockchain, AI, and Web3 development company specializing in real-world asset tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure. With over 1,100+ projects delivered, 8 years of blockchain expertise, a team of 250+ blockchain experts, and experience serving 120+ global brands, Shamla Tech has established itself as a trusted technology partner across industries.Shamla Tech has built and deployed solutions across 100+ blockchain networks, demonstrating cross-chain expertise and protocol adaptability. They focus on technical precision, regulatory alignment, and interoperability as a strategic Web3 technology partner for digital finance initiatives.Media ContactAddress:6865 Deerpath Road,Elkridge, MD, 21075,Country: United States

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