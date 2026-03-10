SuperQueen AI Launches SuperQueen Impact Nonprofit, Safety Tools, and Global Ambassador Program for Women & Children

2026 SuperQueen AI Global Ambassadors and Founding Queens | Top left: Janelle Monticelle; top center: Cassidy Koon; right: Michele Bauer Gharib with daughter Chloe; bottom left: Coco Brene; bottom center: Jessica Marcal.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperQueen AI announced the launch of its nonprofit arm, SuperQueen Impact, alongside the release of two free public safety tools and the introduction of its 2026 Global Ambassadors during Women’s History Month.

The announcement marks a major step in the company’s mission to use technology to protect, empower, and elevate women and children through prevention-first safety intelligence innovation.

“Protecting women and children should never be optional,” said Shemie Breitenbach, founder of SuperQueen AI and founding director of the SuperQueen Impact nonprofit organization.

“For too long, safety solutions have been reactive instead of preventative. SuperQueen AI was created to help change that reality. By combining technology, awareness, and intelligent tools, we aim to help women move through the world more informed, prepared, and supported,” Breitenbach continued.

Our mission is to build technology that strengthens dignity, reinforces accountability, and helps create a future where women everywhere can live, work, and travel with greater confidence and security.”

Launch of SuperQueen Impact

SuperQueen Impact was established as the nonprofit arm of SuperQueen AI to advance safety awareness, prevention initiatives, and community support for women and children.

The organization will collaborate with advocates, organizations, and communities to promote education, preventative safety strategies, and technology-driven solutions designed to protect vulnerable populations.

Free Public Safety Tools

As part of its prevention-first approach, SuperQueen AI has released two free web safety tools available to the public before the actual app release, without the need for subscription or registration.

Safe Exit Call Tool

Allows users to set a realistic incoming call to discreetly exit uncomfortable or escalating situations.

Web Safety Alarm

A one-tap loud alert designed to draw attention and disrupt potentially unsafe situations in public spaces.

Both tools are available free at SuperQueenAI.com homepage, reinforcing the belief that safety resources should never sit behind a paywall.

SuperQueen Bunny, the company's mascot, spoke and highlighted these tools in an empowering AI video introduction of the free web safety tools that can be bookmarked for easy access.

These tools are not substitutes for emergency services and are designed to support awareness and preventative safety practices.

2026 Global Ambassadors

SuperQueen AI also introduced its 2026 Global Ambassador Program, welcoming women who support the mission of using innovation to uplift and protect women worldwide.

The inaugural ambassadors and Founding Queens include: Michele Bauer Gharib, Cassidy Koon, Lauryn Wilkinson, Alicia Wilson, Jessica Marcal, Janelle Monticelle, and Coco Brene.

Each ambassador shared their support for the initiative and how impactful the “Protected in Pink” safety alarm has been for their daily lives.

Michele Bauer Gharib

“Having this safety alarm with me brings peace of mind whenever I’m out alone. It’s subtle, easy to carry, and makes me feel prepared. I’m honored to be a Founding Queen, contributing to technology designed by women, for women, with protection and empowerment at the forefront.”

Cassidy Koon:

“I absolutely love my safety alarm and flashlight from SuperQueen AI. It's super loud. I also love that it was created by a female owned brand. I feel so much safer walking around alone day and night knowing that I have a safety alarm right at my fingertips.”

Alicia Wilson:

“I love this alarm, it makes me feel so safe being a woman with a toddler the way the world is. Everyone needs one. It's also made by women. It’s so small and discreet and easy to use. I am a proud supporter of the Founding Queen!”

Jessica Marcal:

“I’m proud to be a Founding Queen, supporting a future of technology created by women, for women, with safety and empowerment at the core.”

Looking Ahead

SuperQueen AI continues developing a broader ecosystem of AI-powered tools designed to support women’s safety, wellness, and everyday life.

The launch of SuperQueen Impact, the free safety tools, and the Global Ambassador program marks the first phase of a larger movement focused on prevention, empowerment, and technology that protects.



About SuperQueen AI

SuperQueen AI is a technology initiative built by women for women focused on developing prevention-first AI tools designed to support the safety, intelligence, health and wellness, work-life balance, and empowerment of women.

Learn more at SuperQueenAI.com

Contact:

Febie Letulle

SuperQueen AI, CTO

SuperQueen Impact, Secretary

queen@superqueenai.com

