LOTTE Holdings Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical CVC Announces Investment in Alveus Therapeutics

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOTTE Holdings, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Genichi Tamatsuka, hereinafter “LOTTE Holdings”) announces an investment in Alveus Therapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter “Alveus Therapeutics”), a rapidly emerging clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering next generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases.

Founded in 2023, Alveus Therapeutics is developing a portfolio of long acting biologics centered on validated incretin and amylin biology. Its lead program, ALV 100, is a novel antibody-peptide fusion protein combining GLP 1 receptor agonism with GIP receptor antagonism. This novel antibody-peptide fusion protein aims to solve the most persistent challenges of current treatment: dosing frequency, patient tolerability, and long-term weight maintenance.

Early data suggests that ALV-100 could offer substantial, durable weight reduction and improved metabolic health, all while requiring less frequent dosing. Beyond the lead program, Alveus Therapeutics is also advancing a suite of next generation amylin based therapeutics, including ALV 200, a highly selective amylin receptor agonist currently in IND enabling studies, alongside a pipeline of injectable and oral candidates designed to potentially improve body composition and patient adherence.

The Series A is supported by global investors, including New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, Omega Funds, Sanofi Capital, Kurma Partners, Avego BioScience Capital, and Global BioAccess Fund. LOTTE Holdings Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical CVC’s participation reflects our confidence in the company’s scientific approach, experienced leadership team, and the rapidly accelerating global demand for obesity and metabolic disease therapies with a global market projected to surpass $100 billion by 2030 and continue expanding through 2035.

“LOTTE Holdings CVC’s investment underscores our commitment to backing transformational healthcare companies grounded in rigorous science,” said Dr. Joon Paek, Managing Partner at LOTTE Holdings Healthcare & Biopharmaceutical CVC. “Alveus Therapeutics’ leadership team consists of industry veterans with deep expertise in biologics and metabolic disease. We are confident they are uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in this rapidly expanding field.”

About LOTTE Holdings Co., Ltd.

Company Name: LOTTE Holdings Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 3-20-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan

Representative Director: Genichi Tamatsuka

Website: https://lotte-hd.com/

CVC Website: https://lotte-hd.com/bio-cvc/english/

LOTTE Holdings engages in a diverse range of businesses, including its core confectionery and ice cream sectors, professional baseball team management, real estate, finance, CVC, hotels, and healthcare. Looking ahead, the company aims to drive further innovation in the food industry and boldly pursue the creation of new businesses by integrating opportunities from both Japan and South Korea.

Established in Tokyo, Japan, in 1948 with the manufacturing and sale of chewing gum, the LOTTE Group now operates with headquarters in both Japan and South Korea. The group conducts business across approximately 30 countries and regions worldwide, spanning sectors such as food, distribution, retail, biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, data centers, hotels and resorts, entertainment, and construction. Embracing the unified group vision of “Lifetime Value Creator,” LOTTE Group is committed to continually providing value throughout every stage of people’s lives.

About Alveus Therapeutics

Alveus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, designed for sustained efficacy, improved tolerability, and reduced treatment burden.

Alveus acquired global development and commercialization rights outside of greater China to ALV-100 from Gmax Biopharm International Limited in 2024.

Alveus is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with research and development operations based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, visit www.alveustx.com

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