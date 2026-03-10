Salon Hair Care Services Market Set to Reach US$324.0 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Hair Health

Salon Hair Care Services Market

Europe holds around 69.3% of the salon hair care services market in 2025, driven by strong consumer demand for premium and personalized salon treatments.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The salon hair care services market has evolved significantly over the past decade as consumers increasingly prioritize personal grooming, hair health, and professional styling solutions. Modern salons are no longer limited to basic haircut services but now offer a wide range of specialized treatments including hair coloring, scalp therapy, conditioning treatments, and customized hair styling. These services cater to a diverse consumer base that values professional expertise and high quality hair care products. Growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and strong influence from fashion and beauty trends have further accelerated the expansion of professional salon services. Consumers are becoming more conscious about maintaining healthy hair and adopting new styles, which has encouraged salons to continuously innovate and introduce advanced treatments. The increasing popularity of social media and beauty influencers also plays a crucial role in promoting salon based hair care services. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global salon hair care services market size is likely to be valued at US$191.5 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$324.0 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2032, driven by rising consumer awareness of hair health, style, and personal grooming. Concerns about pollution have further increased demand for specialized treatments, such as anti pollution hair masks.

Rising Consumer Awareness of Hair Health

One of the major factors driving the salon hair care services market is the increasing awareness regarding hair health and scalp care. Consumers today are more informed about the impact of environmental pollution, chemical treatments, and lifestyle habits on hair quality. As a result, many individuals prefer professional salon services to maintain healthy and nourished hair. Salons are responding to this demand by offering targeted treatments such as deep conditioning therapies, scalp detox treatments, keratin smoothing solutions, and anti pollution hair masks. These services help repair hair damage and protect against environmental stressors, making them highly attractive to urban consumers who are exposed to pollution and harsh weather conditions.

Influence of Fashion Trends and Social Media

Fashion trends and social media platforms have a significant influence on consumer behavior in the beauty and grooming industry. Celebrity hairstyles, influencer endorsements, and online beauty tutorials inspire consumers to experiment with new hair colors, cuts, and styling techniques. This has led to growing demand for professional salon services where trained stylists can recreate trending looks. Hair coloring services, balayage techniques, and advanced styling options have become increasingly popular among young consumers. Salons are continuously upgrading their offerings to keep pace with changing fashion trends, ensuring they remain competitive in a highly dynamic market.

Growing Demand for Premium Salon Experiences

Consumers are increasingly seeking premium salon experiences that combine professional expertise with personalized care. Many salons are investing in luxurious interiors, high quality products, and trained stylists to deliver superior customer experiences. Personalized consultations, customized treatments, and advanced hair care solutions are becoming standard offerings in modern salons. Premium services such as hair spa treatments, scalp rejuvenation therapies, and professional styling sessions are attracting customers who are willing to spend more for quality services. This shift toward premiumization is helping salons increase revenue while building long term customer loyalty.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type

•Hair Coloring

•Hair Styling

•Shampoo and Conditioning

•Others

By Application

•At home

•In store

By End user

•Men

•Women

By Region

•North America

•Europe

•East Asia

•South Asia and Oceania

•Latin America

•Middle East and Africa

Expansion of Salon Chains and Professional Services

Another important trend shaping the market is the expansion of organized salon chains and professional hair care brands. Large salon franchises are expanding their presence across urban and semi urban regions to capture a growing customer base. These chains often provide standardized services, skilled stylists, and high quality hair care products that attract loyal customers. In addition to physical salons, some companies are also exploring hybrid models that combine in store services with at home consultations and online booking platforms. This approach improves accessibility and convenience for consumers while strengthening brand visibility.

Regional Growth Trends

North America and Europe currently represent major markets for salon hair care services due to high consumer spending on personal grooming and well established salon networks. Consumers in these regions often seek premium and specialized hair care treatments, which supports strong market revenue.

East Asia and South Asia and Oceania are emerging as rapidly growing markets driven by expanding urban populations and increasing awareness of beauty and grooming. Rising middle class income and the growing popularity of professional salon services are contributing to strong demand across these regions.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also witnessing steady growth as beauty culture becomes more prominent and organized salon chains expand their operations in these markets.

Company Insights

✦ Dessange International

✦ Regis Corporation

✦ Lakme Salon

✦ TONI&GUY

✦ Skin Rich

✦ The Lounge Hair Salon

✦ Ulta Beauty Inc.

✦ The Leading Salons of the World LLC

✦ Drybar

✦ Snip Its

Future Outlook of the Salon Hair Care Services Market

The future of the salon hair care services market looks promising as consumers continue to prioritize personal grooming and hair health. Innovations in hair treatment technologies, increasing adoption of organic and sustainable products, and rising demand for personalized salon experiences are expected to drive further market expansion. Additionally, the growing popularity of professional hair care services among both men and women will continue to support industry growth. As salons adopt digital tools, improve service quality, and expand into new regions, the market is likely to witness sustained development over the coming years. Overall, the salon hair care services industry is poised for steady growth, supported by evolving beauty standards, increasing consumer awareness, and continuous innovation in professional hair care treatments.

